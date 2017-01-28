‘Moonlight’ Sweeps Gay and Lesbian Critics Association’s Dorian Awards

"Moonlight" won Best Film and Best LGBTQ Film, while Barry Jenkins won Best Director and Best Screenplay. Mahershala Ali and Trevante Rhodes were also recognized.

Barry Jenkins’ “Moonlight” took home six Dorian awards from the Gay and Lesbian Entertainment Critics Association, also known as GALECA. The evocative coming of age drama won Best Film of the Year, as well as LGBTQ Film of the Year. Jenkins won for Best Director and Best Screenplay, Mahershala Ali won for Best Actor, and Trevante Rhodes was recognized as Rising Star of the Year.

Viola Davis was recognized for her performance in “Fences,” and Park Chan-Wook’s “The Handmaiden” won Foreign-Language Film of the Year. “The Dressmaker” won Campy Film of the Year, and Antonio Campos’ “Christine” won Unsung Film of the Year.

On the television side, “The People Vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” won big, as well as “Transparent.” ABC’s “The Real O’Neals” was recognized as Unsung TV Show of the Year, which stars out actor Noah Galvin in the lead role of Kenny O’Neal. Two out lesbian actresses were recognized: Sarah Paulson and Kate McKinnon.

Check out the complete list of GALECA 2016-17 Dorian Award winners below:

Film of the Year

Moonlight (A24)

Director of the Year (Film or Television)

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight (A24)

Film Performance of the Year – Actress

Viola Davis, Fences (Paramount)

Film Performance of the Year – Actor

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight (A24)

LGBTQ Film of the Year:

Moonlight (A24)

Foreign-Language Film of the Year

The Handmaiden (Amazon Studios)

Screenplay of the Year

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight (A24)

Documentary of the Year (theatrical release, TV airing or DVD release)

O.J.: Made in America (ESPN Films)

Visually Striking Film of the Year

La La Land (Lionsgate)

Unsung Film of the Year

Christine (The Orchard)

Campy Film of the Year

The Dressmaker (Broad Green/Amazon Studios)

TV Drama of the Year

The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story (FX)

TV Comedy of the Year

Transparent (Amazon)

TV Performance of the Year – Actor

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent (Amazon)

TV Performance of the Year – Actress

Sarah Paulson, American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson (FX)

TV Current Affairs Show of the Year

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (TBS)

TV Musical Performance of the Year

Kate McKinnon, “Hallelujah,” Saturday Night Live (NBC)

LGBTQ TV Show of the Year

Transparent (Amazon)

Unsung TV Show of the Year

The Real O’Neals (ABC)

Campy TV Show of the Year

RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars (Logo)

We’re Wilde About You! Rising Star of the Year

Trevante Rhodes

Wilde Wit of the Year (honoring a performer, writer or commentator whose observations both challenge and amuse):

Carrie Fisher

Wilde Artist of the Year (honoring a truly groundbreaking force in the fields of film, theater and/or television) (tie)

Kate McKinnon

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Timeless Star (honoring an actor or performer whose exemplary career is marked by character, wisdom and wit)

John Waters

