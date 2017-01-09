Golden Globes 2017: ‘Moonlight’ Wins Best Drama

Barry Jenkins' film edged out Kenneth Lonergan's "Manchester by the Sea" in what many considered to be a two-movie contest.

“Moonlight” won the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture Drama Sunday, its only win of the evening. The other nominees were Kenneth Lonergan’s “Manchester by the Sea,” Mel Gibson’s “Hacksaw Ridge,” Garth Davis’s “Lion” and David Mackenzie’s “Hell or High Water.”

“I went eight years without making a piece,” director Barry Jenkins said upon receiving the award. “I have to give love to these people right here — Plan B and A24. To my mom, as Denzel says in “Fences,” ‘I done gave you everything. I gave you your life.’ Mom, you you gave me my life and I hope being on this stage is fulfillment of the life that you gave me. And to everyone on Twitter and Instagram and everyone back home in Miami and New Orleans: If you have seen this movie, and you’ve told a friend, all I ever say is please tell a friend. Much love.”

Last week, after winning the National Board of Review’s Best Director award, Jenkins noted that being the first black recipient of the award reminded him of how in 2012 Kathryn Bigelow became the first woman to receive the Oscar for Best Director.

“The country is changing, the world is changing, and we’re trying to make America great again,” Jenkins said, putting a more positive twist on Donald Trump’s indistinct catch phrase from the presidential campaign.

“There were certain people who just weren’t considered for so long,” he added. “I wanted to acknowledge this because as we make America great again, let’s remember some inconsiderable things in our legacy, because there was a time when someone like me was just not considered.”

