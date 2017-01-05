The 24 Most Anticipated New TV Shows of 2017

David Simon has an HBO series about porn. Steven Soderbergh takes to the wild west on Netflix. And those are just two of 24 we're madly excited to see in 2017.

Television in 2017 needs Jon Stewart, and that’s exactly who they’re going to get. We could also use a “Young Pope,” more than a few messages addressed, “Dear White People,” and why not throw in a little porn to boot?

Yes? We get all of that? And more? OK, great! Looks like it’s going to be one helluva year.

While many were busy saying goodbye to 2016, IndieWire was already looking ahead to 2017 — specifically, to all the great television on the way. In the gallery above (or click here), we’ve picked 24 of our most anticipated new shows expected to hit this year, and even now we’re still pretty astounded at the onslaught of intriguing titles headed our way.

Jon Stewart, Steven Soderbergh, David Simon, Todd Field, the Duplass brothers, Sarah Polley, Marti Noxon, Dee Rees and so many more prominent producers, creators, directors, and writers are all preparing fresh projects for your eyeballs, and we haven’t even mentioned the onscreen talent. From Jude Law to Diane Keaton, Jeff Daniels to Daniel Craig, and James Franco to James Franco, it’s going to be a stacked year of top tier actors.

Keep in mind: Twenty-four new series means two new shows a month for you to add to your docket — no returning shows were included on this list — so try not to get too excited about what’s coming. You’ve still got to find the time to watch it all. Good luck!

