‘Mostly Sunny’ Exclusive Clip: American Adult Film Actress Reinvents Herself as a Bollywood Star

Adult film actress Sunny Leone, a.k.a Karenjit Kaur Vohra, has more than 100 million fans, over 20 million followers on social media, and is India’s most Googled celebrity. But the new documentary “Mostly Sunny” chronicles Leone’s journey from a Canadian-born, American bred adult film actress into one of Bollywood’s biggest stars. The film exposes the conflict between traditional cultural values held by immigrant parents and the lifestyle choices made by their children within the influence of Western society. Determined to succeed as a mainstream actress, Sunny is unapologetic as she challenges the modern notions of independence, celebrity and feminism while forcing India to confront its paradoxical relationship with sex. Watch an exclusive clip from the film below.

The film is directed by internationally known photographer Dilip Mehta. He previously directed the 2008 documentary “The Forgotten Woman,” about the 20 million Indian widows abandoned by their families when their husbands die. He also wrote and directed the feature-length narrative film “Cooking with Stella,” about a mischievous cook who works inside the Canadian diplomatic compound in New Delhi.

“Mostly Sunny” made its world premiere at last year’s Toronto International Film Festival. It will be released on iTunes and VOD on Tuesday, January 10, courtesy of Ballinran Entertainment.

