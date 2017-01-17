‘Motherland’ Exclusive Trailer: New Documentary Takes Us Inside The Busiest Maternity Hospital in the Philippines

The film will premiere at this year's Sundance Film Festival in the World Documentary Competition.

The 2017 Sundance Film Festival runs from January 19 through 29 in Park City, Utah and will feature plenty of premieres from acclaimed directors like Michael Almereyda (“Experimenter”), Alex Ross Perry (“Listen Up Philip”), Marti Noxon (“UnREAL”) and more. However, the festival will also premiere plenty of documentaries from around the globe, including Ramona S. Diaz’s latest film “Motherland,” a vérité portrait of the world’s busiest maternity hospital in the Philippines. Throughout the film, we see hectic birthing rooms, pass through overcrowded hallways bursting with life and witness the circle of life. But despite the harsh circumstances, a supportive community of women makes this world thrive and provide expecting mothers with the necessary strength to soldier on. Watch an exclusive trailer for the film below.

Diaz is an award-winning Asian American filmmaker best known for directing the films “Spirits Rising,” “Imelda,” “The Learning” and “Don’t Stop Believin’: Everyman’s Journey,” which have screened at top-tier festivals including the Sundance Film Festival, Tribeca Film Festival, and IDFA. Diaz is a Guggenheim Fellowship recipient and has been inducted into the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

“Motherland” will premiere at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival in the World Documentary Competition on Saturday, January 21 at 3:15 p.m. It will also screen on Monday, January 23; Thursday, January 26; Friday, January 27 and Saturday, January 28. For more information, visit the Sundance website.

