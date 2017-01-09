‘La La Land’ Wins Golden Globe For Best Musical or Comedy Motion Picture

The Hollywood-set musical, starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, is now the most-winning film in Golden Globe history.

Consider this one something to sing (and dance) about. At Sunday night’s Golden Globes award ceremony, Damien Chazelle’s Hollywood-set musical, “La La Land,” walked away with the award for Best Musical or Comedy Motion Picture after picking up big wins in a number of other categories, including Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director and Best Screenplay. A real musical! How about that!

Despite its wonderfully varied category — which included such contenders as “20th Century Women,” “Deadpool,” “Florence Foster Jenkins” and “Sing Street” — the Ryan Gosling- and Emma Stone-starring film has long been considered a frontrunner for not only this particular win, but further awards season glory. (Are we saying Best Picture? We’d be crazy not to.)

READ MORE: Golden Globes 2017 Full Film Nominations List, ‘La La Land’ Leads Nominations With Seven Nods

At this year’s ceremony, the film also picked up awards for Best Original Score, Best Original Song, Best Comedy/Musical Film Actor for Ryan Gosling, Best Film Screenplay and Director for Chazelle and Best Comedy/Musical Film Actress for Emma Stone.

With seven wins under its belt, the film broke the Golden Globes record for most winners in the film category. The 1975 film “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” and the 1978 feature “Midnight Express” were previously tired for the honor, with six wins apiece.

The award was presented by Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne.

Recent winners in this category include “The Martian,” “The Grand Budapest Hotel,” “American Hustle,” “Les Miserables” and “The Kids Are All Right,” which all went on to be nominated for Best Picture, along with “The Artist,” which ultimately won the Best Picture Oscar in 2011.

READ MORE: Golden Globes Nominations vs. Critics’ Choice Awards: Examining Impact on the Oscar Race

The 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards aired coast-to-coast on NBC on Sunday, January 8 from the Beverly Hilton Hotel, featuring host Jimmy Fallon.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.