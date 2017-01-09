MUBI Unveils New Discoveries Series Highlighting International Film Festival Hits (Exclusive)

The new series includes festival hits from around the international circuit, from Damien Manivel to Bertrand Bonello.

Leading curated streaming platform MUBI has announced today the launch of its brand new “Discoveries” series, featuring new films each month that have been hand-picked straight from the international film festival circuit, streaming exclusively on MUBI. The new series is intended to spotlight the work of acclaimed and established directors as well as some of the most talented emerging filmmakers from around the world.

Of the new series, MUBI’s Director of Content Daniel Kasman commented, “Countless wonderful and inspiring films made all over the world are seen only at select film festivals, unfairly left undistributed and inaccessible to most audiences. So it is with great pleasure that we’re launching MUBI’s Discoveries series, a programming initiative through which we will introduce these essential, previously unavailable but extraordinary works of international cinema to the largest possible audience.”

The first film in the Discoveries series will be Damien Manivel’s “Le Parc,” which world premiered at Cannes ACID 2016, and went on to screen at the Torino, Mar del Plata and Vienna festivals. The film will play exclusively and globally on MUBI from February 10 to March 11.

Following the release of Manivel’s feature, MUBI plans to present two Discoveries films each month. In March, the series will focus on the refugee crisis and conflict in the Middle East with powerful documentaries from Syria and Israel. In April, Discoveries will highlight the work of Bertrand Bonello as both actor and writer/director.

Check out the inaugural festival titles launching in the series below, with synopses provided by MUBI.

February

“Le Parc,” Damien Manivel, France (71 Minutes)

Exclusive global streaming release on MUBI: February 10

Official Selection: Cannes ACID, Vienna Film Festival, Torino Film Festival, Gent Film Festival, CPH:PIX Copenhagen Film Festival, Montreal Festival du Nouveau Cinéma, Mar del Plata Film Festival and Valdivia International Film Festival

A teenage boy and girl have their first date in a park. Hesitant and shy at first, they soon discover each other, get closer as they wander, and end up falling in love. But as the sun goes down, it is time to part… And a dark night begins.

March

“Silvered Water, Syria Self-Portrait,” Wiam Bedirxan & Ossama Mohammed, Syria/France (92 Minutes)

Exclusive global streaming release on MUBI: March 3

Official Selection: Toronto Film Festival, Cannes Special Screening, Locarno Film Festival, New York Film Festival, Busan Film Festival, London Film Festival, Vienna Film Festival, CPH: DOX Copenhagen Film Festival and Torino Film Festival

A look at first-hand video accounts of violence in modern-day Syria as filmed by activists in the besieged city of Homs.

“Between Fences,” Avi Mograbi, Israel/France (71 Minutes)

Exclusive global streaming release on MUBI: March 17

Official Selection: Berlinale — Forum, Cinéma du Réel, Rio de Janeiro Film Festival and DocAviv Film Festival

Avi Mograbi and Chen Alon meet African asylum-seekers in a detention facility in the middle of the Negev desert where they are confined by the state of Israel. Together, they question the status of the refugees in Israel using “Theater of the Oppressed” techniques. What leads men and women to leave everything behind and go towards the unknown? Can the Israelis working with the asylum seekers put themselves in the refugee’s shoes?

April

“Sara Winchester,” Bertrand Bonello, France (24 Minutes)

Exclusive global streaming release on MUBI: April

Official Selection: New York Film Festival, San Sebastian, FID Marseille, Mar del Plata Film Festival and Torino Film Festival

A musician and stage director, played by Reda Kateb, is standing facing his console, making some sound tests. He is rehearsing in the auditorium of the Opéra de Paris. From there, he is directing prima ballerina Marie-Agnès Gillot for an opera entitled Sarah Winchester, which is inspired by the life of this American woman whose fate was so peculiar.

“Rouge,” Antoine Barraud, France (58 Minutes)

Exclusive global streaming release on MUBI: April

Official Selection: Côté court Festival

A famous filmmaker works on his next film, which will focus on monstrosity. He is obsessed by the idea of finding a painting that will be central to the film and will crystallize all the power and beauty of monsters. But what he doesn’t show to anyone, not even his wife, is the mark on his back that keeps getting bigger. This red mark worries him, upsets him, and seems to want to tell him something… Starring Bertrand Bonello in one of his few acting roles, this rare work is the alternative and almost never-seen-before version of the feature-length “Les Dos Rouge” (Berlinale 2015).

—

Over the past few months, MUBI has continued to expand its reach in the distribution marketplace. They recently launched on the Roku platform, and have been rolling out their own theatrical releases, including “Baden Baden” and “The Happiest Day in the Life of Olli Maki.”

