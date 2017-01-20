‘My Happy Family’ Exclusive Clip: Georgian Woman Leaves Her Family Behind To Live On Her Own

The film is the follow-up to "In Bloom" from Georgian directors Nana Ekvtimishvili and Simon Gross.

The World Dramatic section at the Sundance Film Festival features films from around the globe by filmmakers with fresh, dynamic perspectives, such as the new Georgian film “My Happy Family.” The film follows Manana (Ia Shugliashvili) who announces to her family and family on the eve of her 52nd birthday that she plans to leave home. A wife of 25 years to a good husband, Manana has lived under one roof and co-existed with three generations of family, but suddenly she decides to break from tradition and live on her own in a new apartment. Watch an exclusive clip from the film below.

The film was directed by Nana Ekvtimishvili and Simon Gross. They previously directed the film “In Bloom,” about two friends living in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi in 1992 who wand to escape society and their families, which premiered at the Berlin Film Festival in 2013.

“My Happy Family” will have its world premiere at the World Dramatic section at the Sundance Film Festival on Sunday, January 22 at 2:15 p.m. at the Prospector Square Theater. The film will also screen on Monday, January 23; Tuesday, January 24; Thursday, January 26; Friday, January 27; and Saturday, January 28. Additionally, the film will screen at the Berlin Film Festival in February. For more information on the Sundance screenings, visit the official website.

