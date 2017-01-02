‘My Life as a Zucchini’ Exclusive Featurette: British Animator Peter Lord Discusses The Stop-Motion Animated Film

Lord has produced the "Wallace & Gromit" shorts, "Chicken Run" and most recently, "Shaun the Sheep Movie."

Claude Barras’ stop-motion animated film “My Life as a Zucchini” (alternatively titled “My Life as a Courgette” in France) premiered at this year’s Cannes Film Festival in the Directors’ Fortnight section. The film follows the orphan Zucchini and his struggles in a new foster home after his mother’s sudden death. It is currently nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Animated Film and was acquired by GKIDS for U.S. distribution in August.

Soon, an English-language version of the film starring Will Forte (“MacGruber”), Nick Offerman (“Parks and Recreation”), Ellen Page (“Juno”) and Amy Sedaris (“BoJack Horseman”) will premiere at Sundance in January. Ahead of that, watch an exclusive featurette with Aardman Animations’ co-founder Peter Lord praising the film.

Lord’s Aardman Animations is responsible for the internationally acclaimed “Wallace & Gromit” shorts and films, as well as other celebrated animated works like “Chicken Run,” “Arthur Christmas” and most recently, “Shaun the Sheep Movie.”

After the French-language version of “My Life as a Zucchini” premiered at Cannes, it also screened at the Toronto International Film Festival, the London Film Festival, the Warsaw Film Festival and more. It’s also currently one of nine foreign films on the Oscar shortlist. According to Deadline, both the English and French-language versions of the film will be released theatrically in February.

