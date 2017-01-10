‘My Life as a Zucchini’ Trailer: Animated Cannes Favorite Battles Trauma with Whimsy

This English-language version of the stop-motion animated film stars Will Forte, Nick Offerman, Ellen Page and Amy Sedaris.

GKids has released the first official U.S. trailer for the stop-motion animated film “My Life as a Zucchini,” and it’s likely to melt your heart.

Originally titled in French “Ma vie de Courgette,” the Swiss film is about a blue-haired 9-year-old boy who prefers to be called “Courgette” (French for “zucchini”) instead of his birth name of Icare. After his mother’s sudden death, Zucchini is befriended by a police officer named Raymond, who takes him to a foster home filled with other orphans his age.

At first, Zucchini struggles to find his place in this strange, at times even hostile environment, where other kids pick on him. But he quickly makes new friends, eventually learns to trust and may even fall in love.

This English-language version of the film stars Will Forte (“MacGruber”), Nick Offerman (“Parks and Recreation”), Ellen Page (“Juno”) and Amy Sedaris (“BoJack Horseman”).

Nominated at this year’s Golden Globes for Best Animated Film, “My Life as a Zucchini” is directed by Swiss animation filmmaker Claude Barras (“Land of the Heads”). The screenplay is written by Céline Sciamma, based on Gilles Paris’ novel. It first premiered at Cannes last year, and has since been shown at different festivals around the world. It will be screening at Sundance later this month.

“My Life as a Zucchini” opens in select theaters on February 24. Check out the trailer below.

