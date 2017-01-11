Natalie Portman: Ashton Kutcher Was Paid Three Times My Salary for ‘No Strings Attached’

"I mean, we get paid a lot, so it’s hard to complain, but the disparity is crazy," says the Oscar-winning actress.

Natalie Portman’s latest performance in Pablo Larraín’s biographical drama “Jackie,” about the life of Jacqueline Kennedy after her husband’s assassination, has garnered plenty of awards attention this season. She was recently nominated for Best Actress at the Golden Globes, won the award at the Critics’ Choice Awards and placed second after Isabelle Huppert in IndieWire’s own critics poll.

But despite all the acclaim Portman has received in her career, including an Oscar win for her performance in “Black Swan,” she still faces the same struggles that many women face in the film industry, especially with regards to pay disparity. In a new interview with Marie Claire UK, she says that her co-star Ashton Kutcher “was paid three times as much” for his work in the romantic comedy “No Strings Attached,” about a couple that tries to keep their relationship strictly physical only for both to develop feelings for the other.

“I knew and I went along with it because there’s this thing with ‘quotes’ in Hollywood,” she continued. “His [quote] was three times higher than mine, so they said he should get three times more. I wasn’t as pissed as I should have been. I mean, we get paid a lot, so it’s hard to complain, but the disparity is crazy. Compared to men, in most professions, women make 80 cents to the dollar. In Hollywood, we are making 30 cents to the dollar.”

“Jackie” is currently in theaters now, courtesy of Fox Searchlight Pictures.

