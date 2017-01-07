National Society of Film Critics Names ‘Moonlight’ Best Picture of 2016

Isabelle Huppert and Casey Affleck received the top acting honors.

Adding to its list of accolades, “Moonlight” has been named the Best Picture of 2016 by the National Society of Film Critics on Saturday, January 7.

Directed by Barry Jenkins (who also won the Best Director honor), the movie explores the life of a young man’s struggles, told across three defining chapters of his life, as he grapples with his sexuality and broken family. Mahershala Ali, who portrays Juan in the film, also received the award for Best Supporting Actor.

Isabelle Huppert received the Best Actress award for her roles in “Elle” and “Things to Come,” runner-ups included Annette Bening (“20th Century Women”) and Sandra Huller (“Toni Erdmann”). The Best Actor prize went to “Manchester by the Sea” star Casey Affleck, with Denzel Washington (“Fences”) and Adam Driver (“Paterson”) as runner-ups.

Marking the 51st annual meeting of the National Society of Film Critics, the committee is made up of the nation’s top film critics who honor the best films of the year.

See the complete list of winners below:

Best Picture: “Moonlight”

Runners-up: “Manchester by the Sea”; “La La Land”

Best Actor: Casey Affleck, “Manchester by the Sea”

Runners-up: Denzel Washington, “Fences”; Adam Driver, “Paterson”

Best Actress: Isabelle Huppert, “Elle” and “Things to Come”

Runners-up: Annette Bening, “20th Century Women”; Sandra Huller, “Toni Erdmann”

Best Supporting Actor: Mahershala Ali, “Moonlight”

Runners-up: Jeff Bridges, “Hell or High Water”; Michael Shannon, “Nocturnal Animals”

Best Supporting Actress: Michelle Williams, “Manchester by the Sea”

Runners-up: Lily Gladstone, “Certain Women”; Naomie Harris, “Moonlight”

Best Screenplay: Kenneth Lonergan, “Manchester by the Sea”

Runners-up: Barry Jenkins, “Moonlight”; Taylor Sheridan, “Hell or High Water”

Best Cinematography: James Laxton, “Moonlight”

Runners-up: Linus Sandgren, “La La Land”; Rodrigo Prieto, “Silence”

Best Foreign Film: “Toni Erdmann”

Runners-up: “The Handmaiden,” “Elle” and “Things to Come”

Best Nonfiction Film: “O.J.: Made in America”

Runners-up: “I Am Not Your Negro,” “13th”

Film Heritage Award: Kino Lorber’s five-disc collection “Pioneers of African-American Cinema”

Special citation for a film awaiting American distribution: Cristi Puiu’s “Sieranevada”

