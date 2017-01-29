Neon Acquires Teen Drama ‘Beach Rats’ — Sundance 2017

"Beach Rats" writer-director Eliza Hittman won the directing award at Sundance on Saturday.

Neon has acquired the North American rights to “Beach Rats,” which premiered last Monday in the Sundance Film Festival’s U.S Dramatic section. The film earned writer-director Eliza Hittman the directing award at Sundance on Saturday.

“Beach Rats” stars newcomer Harris Dickinson as Frankie, an aimless teen in the middle of a sexual awakening. As he tries to escape his bleak home life, Frankie spends time with his delinquent friends, a potential new girlfriend, and older men he meets online. The movie marks Dickinson’s feature film debut.

“Beach Rats” is Hittman’s second feature film, and follows her debut “It Felt Like Love,” which premiered at Sundance in 2013.

The acquisition is Neon’s third at Sundance, following the dramatic comedy “Ingrid Goes West,” starring Aubrey Plaza and Elizabeth Olsen, and the hip-hop drama “Roxanne Roxanne.”

Neon founders Tom Quinn and Tim League first announced the name of their distribution shingle earlier this month. The company purchased the Anne Hathaway monster movie “Colossal” at the Toronto International Film Festival in September and previously released Michael Moore’s “Where To Invade Next” in 2015. Quinn is the former co-founder of RADiUS and League is the co-founder and CEO of Alamo Drafthouse.