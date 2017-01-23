Neon Acquires ‘Ingrid Goes West’ Starring Aubrey Plaza and Elizabeth Olsen — Sundance 2017

Tim League and Tom Quinn's distribution shingle bought the dramatic comedy two days after its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival.

Tim League and Tom Quinn’s distribution shingle Neon has acquired the North American rights to the dramatic comedy “Ingrid Goes West,” starring Aubrey Plaza and Elizabeth Olsen. Neon beat out A24 and Netflix, who were also bidding on the film, Variety reports. The acquisition came two days after the film’s premiere at the Sundance Film Festival.

Directed by first-time feature director Matt Spicer, who co-wrote the film with David Branson Smith, “Ingrid Goes West” is a dark, dramatic comedy that follows a troubled young woman named Ingrid (Plaza) who becomes obsessed with the Instagram account of a social media influencer named Taylor (Olsen). Ingrid then moves across the country and manages to befriend Taylor, before subjecting to her to some disturbing and even dangerous behavior. The film also stars Wyatt Russell and Billy Magnussen.

Quinn, the former co-founder of RADiUS, and League, co-founder and CEO of Alamo Drafthouse, purchased the Anne Hathaway monster movie “Colossal” at the Toronto International Film Festival in September and previously released Michael Moore’s “Where To Invade Next” in 2015.

CAA negotiated the deal for “Ingrid Goes West.”

