Netflix Acquires Climate Change Documentary ‘Chasing Coral’ — Sundance 2017

Netflix has acquired the worldwide rights to the documentary “Chasing Coral.” The film focuses on the destruction of coral reefs as a result of climate change, and is the second doc centered on the effects of global warming for filmmaker Jeff Orlowski, whose previous film was 2012’s “Chasing Ice.”

“Chasing Coral” follows a team of divers, photographers and scientists who set out on an ocean adventure and invent the first time-lapse camera to record coral bleaching events as they happen. The purchase comes the same day as the doc’s premiere Saturday in Sundance’s U.S. Documentary Competition, and two days after the premiere of “An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power,” the follow-up to former vice president Al Gore’s 2006’s “An Inconvenient Truth.” Netflix plans to release “Chasing Coral” later this year.

“Jeff has captured a beautiful view under the ocean seldom seen, giving viewers a first-hand tour through a dynamic and urgent issue,” Netflix vice president of original documentaries Lisa Nishimura said in a statement. “We are proud to have the film join our growing roster of films and series that aim to speak to a wide global audience and engage people simultaneously across borders.”

The movie was produced by Orlowski and Larissa Rhodes. David and Linda Cornfield served as executive producers.

The acquisition for Netflix comes following the streaming giant’s purchase of comedies at the festival “I Don’t Feel At Home in This World Anymore,” and “Fun Mom Dinner” and the documentary “Casting JonBenet.”

Submarine handled the sales rights.

