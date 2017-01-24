7 Films New to Netflix to Watch in February 2017, Including ‘Clouds of Sils Maria’ and ‘King Cobra’

Oscar winners, horror films and indie favorites will arrive to the streaming service next month.

Next month, Netflix has a wide variety of films — modern to classic, animated to horror, Oscar winners to new indies — and we’ve picked seven that you should watch once they’re made available on the streaming service, either for the first time or as part of a nostalgic binge. Enjoy.

1. “The Nightmare Before Christmas” (available February 1)

The 1993 stop-motion classic directed by Henry Slick and produced by Tim Burton tells the story of Jack Skellington, a resident from Halloween Town who stumbles through a portal to Christmas Town and decides to celebrate the holiday.

2. “The Blair Witch Project” (available February 1)

Directed by Daniel Myrick and Eduardo Sánchez, the 1999 found footage horror film became one of the most successful indie films of all time when it was released. The movie follows three film students who vanish after traveling into a Maryland forest to film a documentary on the local Blair Witch legend, leaving only their footage behind.

3. “Disney’s Finding Dory” (available February 1)

In the sequel to “Finding Nemo,” Dory goes on a journey to find her parents. The film, starring Ellen DeGeneres, Albert Brooks and Ed O’Neill, among others, was a critical and commercial success, grossing over $1 billion worldwide.

4. “Clouds of Sils Maria” (available February 12)

Olivier Assayas’ “Clouds of Sils Maria” stars Kristen Stewart alongside Juliette Binoche, who portrays a veteran actress who comes face-to-face with an uncomfortable reflection of herself when she agrees to be part of a project that launched her career 20 years ago. The drama was critically acclaimed and won Stewart the César Award for Best Supporting Actress, making her the first American actress ever to win the French accolade.

5. “King Cobra” (available February 14)

Based on the 2007 murder of gay porn producer Bryan Kocis and the book “Cobra Killer” by Andrew E. Stoner and Peter A. Conway, the film centers on Sean Lockhart (Garrett Clayton), a boyishly handsome seventeen-year-old who dreams of fame and success. After he meets the seemingly conservative Stephen (Christian Slater), founder of Cobra Video, he starts to perform in gay porn under the alter ego Brent Corrigan and soon becomes an overnight sex symbol.

6. “Milk” (available February 16)

Winner of two Academy Awards, Best Original Screenplay and Best Actor in a Leading Role, Gus Van Sant’s “Milk” is a biopic about the life of gay rights activist and politician Harvey Milk, the first openly gay person to be elected to public office in California. The film was critically acclaimed and received eight Oscar nominations, including Best Picture.

7. “I Don’t Feel At Home In This World Anymore” (available February 24)

Starring Melanie Lynskey and Elijah Wood, the film follows Ruth (Lynskey), a nursing assistant suffering through a crisis of existential despair. When her house is burglarized, Ruth discovers a renewed sense of purpose in tracking down the thieves. Accompanied by her obnoxious martial-arts-enthusiast neighbor Tony (Elijah Wood), they soon find themselves dangerously out of their depth against a pack of degenerate criminals.

The Rest of Incoming Films:

“Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies, and Cyber Attacks” (available February 1)

“Babe” (available February 1)

“Babe: Pig in the City” (available February 1)

“Balto” (available February 1)

“Balto 2: Wolf Quest” (available February 1)

“Balto 3: Wings of Change” (available February 1)

“Contact” (available February 1)

“Corpse Bride” (available February 1)

“Eleven P.M.” (available February 1)

“From This Day Forward: A Trans Love Story” (available February 1)

“Gun Runners” (available February 1)

“Hell-Bound Train” (available February 1)

“Highly Strung” (available February 1)

“Hot Biskits” (available February 1)

“I Am Sun Mu” (available February 1)

“Invincible” (available February 1)

“Magic Mike” (available February 1)

“Mother with a Gun” (available February 1)

“Paris Is Burning” (available February 1)

“Project X” (available February 1)

“Silver Streak” (available February 1)

“The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch & the Wardrobe” (available February 1)

“The Five Heartbeats” (available February 1)

“The Girl from Chicago” (available February 1)

“The Longest Day” (available February 1)

“Twilight” (available February 1)

“Women in Gold” (available February 1)

“Daniel Sosa: Sosafado” (available February 3)

“Imperial Dreams” (available February 3)

“Superbad” (available February 4)

“Elvira I Will Give You My Life but I’m Using It” (available February 5)

“Los herederos” (available February 5)

“Girls Lost” (available February 6)

“Me, Myself and Her” (available February 6)

“Michael Bolton’s Big, Sexy Valentine’s Day Special” (available February 7)

“Tiempos Felices” (available February 8)

“Girl Asleep” (available February 8)

“David Brent: Life on the Road” (available February 10)

“Stronger Than The World” (available February 11)

“Code: Debugging the Gender Gap” (available February 13)

“Magicians: Life in the Impossible” (available February 13)

“Girlfriend’s Day” (available February 14)

“Katherine Ryan: In Trouble” (available February 14)

“White Nights” (available February 14)

“Aram, Aram” (available February 15)

“Before I Go to Sleep” (available February 15)

“Fire Song” (available February 15)

“Sundown” (available February 16)

“Kill Ratio” (available February 17)

“Growing Up Wild” (available February 19)

“Tini: El Gran Cambio De Violetta” (available February 19)

“Sausage Party” (available February 23)

“Ultimate Beastmaster” (available February 24)

“Ultimate Beastmaster Mexico” (available February 24)

“Night Will Fall” (available February 26)

“Brazilian Western” (available February 27)

“Be Here Now” (available February 28)

“Michael Birbiglia: Thank God for Jokes” (available February 28)

