Netflix Releases 8-Bit Online Arcade Game Starring Original Series Characters

Play as Mike Wheeler from "Stranger Things," Piper Chapman from "Orange Is the New Black" and more in "Netflix Infinite Runner."

Last year, Netflix premiered a bevy of new original programming, including shows like “Stranger Things,” “Love,” “The Crown,” “The OA” and more. As of 2017, the streaming service has a vast backlog of programming, so much that someone could likely binge on it all for months and months. But in case you wanna take a break from simply watching shows to play a video game based on those shows, Netflix has something special just for you: an 8-bit side-scroller video game called “Netflix Infinity Runner” where you can play as characters from Netflix’s original series.

READ MORE: Timothy Olyphant Gets Meaty In New Teaser for Netflix Cannibal Comedy ‘Santa Clarita Diet’

In the game, you can play as Mike Wheeler from “Stranger Things” (played by Finn Wolfhard in the series), Piper Chapman from “Orange Is the New Black” (Taylor Schilling), Pablo Escobar from “Narcos” (Wagner Moura) and Marco Polo from “Marco Polo” (Lorenzo Richelmy). As the character, you jump over enemies and collect power-ups which eventually unleash a special ability that clears away all obstacles for a brief period of time, all while a special 8-bit version of the respective series’ theme song plays in the background. Play the game at Flix Arcade now.

READ MORE: ‘One Day at a Time’ Review: Netflix Reboot of Norman Lear’s Classic Shows ‘Fuller House’ How It’s Done

Netflix just premiered full seasons of “One Day at a Time,” a multi-camera sitcom based on the 1975 series of the same name, and “A Series of Unfortunate Events,” based on the children’s novel series of same name by Lemony Snicket, the pen name for Daniel Handler. Watch both series on Netflix now.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.