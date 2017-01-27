‘Imperial Dreams’ Trailer: Netflix Proves John Boyega is a Star in This Galaxy Too

The Netflix original film, available to stream February 3, showcases the gritty LA street drama and promises a great performance from the "Star Wars" actor.

Netflix has released a new trailer (below) for its John Boyega-led film “Imperial Dreams.” The film initially debuted at Sundance all the way back in 2014, winning the “Best of Next” award. Since then, it has been bouncing between both domestic and international film festivals, but after being picked up by Netflix, it is finally set for a global release.

READ MORE: Meet the 2014 Sundance Filmmakers #24: Malik Vitthal Tells a Gangster’s Story of Redemption in ‘Imperial Dreams’

The film centers on a young father (Boyega) who is struggling to make a new life for himself as a writer following his release from prison, while trying to protect his son from the harsh world they live in. The trailer highlights the father-son relationship, juxtaposing these emotional moments with the unsettling environment the characters inhabit.

“The hood is the cruelest of prisons, the most unusual of punishments. But you’re born into,” laments Boyega’s character. Filmed on location in Watts, Los Angeles, the film has received excellent feedback from those who have seen it, as it currently sits at 86 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. With the recent success of “La La Land,” a film which celebrates the beauty of Los Angeles, it will certainly be intriguing to see a film display the rougher parts of the City of Stars.

READ MORE: John Boyega To Star In Kathryn Bigelow’s Untitled Detroit Crime Drama

Boyega, who has turned in excellent performances in the past in such films as “Attack the Block” and “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” shines in the trailer, delivering what may be his best performance to date. He will certainly continue his recent rise to stardom, as he is also set to appear in Kathryn Bigelow’s untitled Detroit riots film, as well as starring alongside Emma Watson in “The Circle.” He also has a little film coming out this December.

“Imperial Dreams” is directed by Malik Vitthal, and the film will be available to stream globally on February 3 on Netflix.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletter here