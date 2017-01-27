Netflix Orders ‘Green Room’ Director Jeremy Saulnier’s Alaskan Wildlife Thriller ‘Hold The Dark’

The film is an adaptation of William Giraldi's 2014 novel by the same name and will be written by frequent collaborator Macon Blair.

Yesterday, Netflix officially ordered Jeremy Saulnier’s next film “Hold the Dark,” the follow-up to his 2016 thriller “Green Room.” Though details are generally sparse, the film follows a wildlife naturalist who is summed to a remote Alaskan village to investigate the murder of a young boy by a rogue wolf. While he’s there, he becomes involved in a dangerous triangle with the boy’s grieving mother and unstable father.

READ MORE: ‘Green Room’ Director Remembers Anton Yelchin: ‘There’s Nothing More Valuable Than Good People’

The film will be written by Macon Blair, adapted from William Giraldi’s 2014 novel by the same name. Blair previously starred in Saulnier’s “Blue Ruin,” about an outsider who returns to his childhood home to carry out an act of vengeance. He also appeared in “Green Room” and premiered his feature debut “I Don’t Feel At Home in This World Anymore,” starring Melanie Lynskey and Elijah Wood, at the Sundance Film Festival.

This will be Saulnier’s fourth feature film. His first feature “Murder Party” premiered at the 2007 Slamdance Film Festival where it won the Audience Award for Best Feature. “Blue Ruin” premiered at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival in the Directors’ Fortnight section where it won the FIPRESCI Prize. “Green Room” also premiered in the Directors’ Fortnight section at the 2015 Cannes Film Festival.

READ MORE: ‘Green Room’ Director Jeremy Saulnier on What He Hates About Violent Movies

The film’s production will start on February 27 in Alberta, Canada. It will be produced by Russell Ackerman, John Schoenfelder

and Eva Maria Daniels.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.