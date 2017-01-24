Netflix Acquires Documentary ‘Joshua: Teenager vs. Superpower’ — Sundance 2017

The film marks the seventh acquisition for Netflix from Sundance this year.

Netflix has acquired the worldwide rights to the “Joshua: Teenager vs. Superpower,” which premiered Friday in the Sundance Film Festival’s World Documentaries section. Directed by Joe Piscatella, the film will premiere on the streaming service later this year.

“Joshua” focuses on a teenager named Joshua Wong who rallies thousands of kids to skip school and occupy the streets when the Chinese Communist Party threatens its promise of autonomy to Hong Kong. Wong becomes an unlikely leader in Hong Kong and one of China’s most notorious dissidents.

“Piscatella has woven together the complex and inspirational story of an unlikely activist, whose acts of bravery and conviction need to be seen around the world,” Lisa Nishimura, Netflix VP of Original Documentaries, said in a statement. “In an era where we are witnessing heightened civic participation and freedom of expression, we are pleased to offer a global platform for audiences to engage on these issues.”

The film is executive produced by Alex Saks and produced by Andrew Duncan, Matthew Torne and Mark Rinehart.

“Joshua” marks the seventh acquisition for Netflix from Sundance this year, and comes on the same day that the company acquired the worldwide rights to the comedy “The Incredible Jessica James” and the worldwide rights to the doc “Nobody Speak: Hulk Hogan, Gawker and Trials of a Free Press.”