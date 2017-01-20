Netflix, Momentum Pictures Acquire ‘Fun Mom Dinner’ — Sundance 2017

The film premieres on January 27 in Sundance's Premieres section.

Momentum Pictures has acquired the North American theatrical rights to Sundance entry “Fun Mom Dinner,” which sold its streaming rights to Netflix, Deadline reports. The deals combined for around $5 million. “Fun Mom Dinner” premieres on January 27 in Sundance’s Premieres section.

The comedy follows high-powered lawyer and mother Emily (Katie Aselton) and a group of friends who take a break from their full time jobs as moms to have a wild night out on the town. The film stars Toni Collette, Molly Shannon, and Bridget Everett as moms who party hard while also making “tearful revelations.”

UTA, WME and ICM handled the sale. The film joins the list of more than half a dozen Sundance movies that have been acquired ahead of their premieres.

