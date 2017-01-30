WME Global is handling the sale, which includes a limited theatrical release during awards season for the acting performances.

‘Mudbound’ Is a Major Step For Dee Rees, But Underrepresented Storytellers Remain — Sundance 2017

Rees’s 2011 debut “Pariah” and 2015 HBO drama “Bessie” were both critically acclaimed, award-winning films. “Pariah” premiered at Sundance and focuses on a teenager girl in Brooklyn searching for sexual expression, while “Bessie” tells the story of legendary blues performer Bessie Smith.

