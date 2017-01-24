Netflix Acquires ‘The Incredible Jessica James’ — Sundance 2017

Writer-director Jim Strouse's comedy premieres Friday in the Sundance Film Festival's Premieres section.

Netflix has acquired the worldwide rights to the comedy “The Incredible Jessica James” ahead of its January 27 premiere in the Sundance Film Festival’s Premieres section. The film will be branded as a Netflix original movie and will premiere later this year on the streaming service.

Written and directed by Jim Strouse, the film stars Jessica Williams (Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show”) as a young, aspiring playwright in New York City who’s recovering from a recent breakup. After a date with a divorcee named Boone (Chris O’Dowd) Williams learns how to navigate the “social media obsessed post-relationship universe.”

“We are honored to get to work with Jim Strouse as we introduce film lovers around the globe to ‘The Incredible Jessica James,’ which marks the arrival of Jessica Williams, a true star in the making,” Ted Sarandos, chief content officer for Netflix, said in a statement.

The film co-stars Lakeith Stanfield (“Straight Outta Compton”) and Noël Wells (Netflix’s “Master of None”). “The Incredible Jessica James” was produced by Michael B. Clark and Alex Turtletaub of Beachside and executive produced by Jessica Williams and Kerri Hundley.