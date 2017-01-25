Netflix Buying Anorexia Drama ‘To the Bone’ For $8 Million — Sundance 2017

The film premiered Sunday in the festival's U.S. Dramatic Competition section.

Netflix is closing in on an $8 million deal to acquire the Sundance Film Festival drama “To the Bone,” Deadline reports. Written and directed by Marti Noxon, the film premiered Sunday in the festival’s U.S. Dramatic Competition section.

“To the Bone” centers on an anorexic 20-year-old played by Lily Collins who enters a recovery center, where she meets an unconventional doctor played by Keanu Reeves. The film co-stars Carrie Preston, Lili Taylor, Alex Sharp, and Liana Liberato.

“To the Bone” was produced by Bonnie Curtis, Julie Lynn, and Karina Miller. CAA and WME Global are brokering the deal.

The film marks Netflix’s ninth acquisition from this year’s fest, and second Tuesday, following the streaming giant’s purchase of the Russian anti-doping doc “Icarus.”