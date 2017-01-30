Nicolas Cage Surprises Alamo Drafthouse at Fourth Annual C4GED Marathon

The marathon featured five films starring Cage, who also presided over an in-theater marriage proposal at the event.

Nicolas Cage fans in Austin, Texas got what can only be described as a gift from the movie gods over the weekend when Cage made a surprise appearance to C4GED, the fourth annual marathon of Nicolas Cage movies screened in celebration of the month of his birth.

While a packed theater was singing the happy birthday song, Cage walked out on stage and immediately launched into a reading of “The Tell-Tale Heart” by Edgar Allen Poe. The next 12 hours were spent watching Cage films that the actor personally programmed. Cage also presided over an in-theater marriage proposal.

C4GED was first programmed by the Alamo Drafthouse’s Greg MacLennan four years ago, and the annual marathon has become one of the most popular events at the Alamo Drafthouse. This year’s marathon sold out within five minutes after going on sale.

“This is and will always be the greatest day of my life,” MacLennan said at the event. “I apologize to my unborn future child.”

“I’m thrilled to say I made it to C4GED,” Cage said to his fans. “I’ve been trying to get here before, never happened, but I was always very touched that this was occurring here in Austin.” Cage watched all five movies with the audience.

