Nicolas Winding Refn’s ‘The Avenging Silence’: Read the Epic & Violent Crime Saga’s Synopsis

The film follows a former European spy who is tasked to take down a treacherous Yakuza boss in Japan.

Last year, director Nicolas Winding Refn’s latest film “The Neon Demon,” about an aspiring model (Elle Fanning) whose beauty and youth generate intense jealousy within the industry, opened to polarizing reviews and a poor box office performance, grossing a little over $3 million from a $7 million budget. But the director clearly isn’t discouraged from future projects and is set to produce a remake of the giallo film “What Have You Done To Solange?” and expressed interest in a Batgirl movie. But his next project will be large scale crime drama entitled “The Amazing Silence,” which he described on his Twitter as “Ian Fleming + William Burroughs + N W R = The Avenging Silence.”

Dear Friends … More to come but for now Ian Fleming + William Burroughs + N W R = The Avenging Silence pic.twitter.com/IVV72236SX — Nicolas Winding Refn (@NicolasWR) August 14, 2016

READ MORE: Nicolas Winding Refn Talks Sex, Ryan Gosling and Children’s Films In Revealing New AMA

Now, the film’s full synopsis is available to read, courtesy of The Playlist. According to them, the synopsis comes “from the Crouching Tigers Project Lab launched at last month’s International Film Festival & Awards Macao” in which wwelve projects were selected, giving filmmakers the chance to talk with potential backers and distributors, with Refn’s ‘The Avenging Silence’ in the mix.” Read a bit of the synopsis below and then follow the link to read the full thing.

“The spy was one of the leading spies in Europe. An injury inflicted to his vocal cords during a failed mission six years ago left him mute, forcing him to leave his profession. Now, six years later, he is sought out and put on confidential assignment by a former Yakuza, now a retired Japanese businessman in exile in France, to track down and kill the head of the most dangerous Yakuza family in Japan.”

READ MORE: James Franco Interviews Nicolas Winding Refn: His ‘Extreme’ Career, Cocaine and the ‘Ritualistic Witchcraft’ of ‘Neon Demon’

“The Neon Demon” is currently available to stream for free with Amazon Prime, courtesy of Amazon Studios. It’s also available for rent and purchase on iTunes and YouTube.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.