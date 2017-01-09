Nicole Kidman and Amara Karan In Talks To Join Weinstein Company’s ‘Intouchables’ Remake

The original film chronicled the unlikely friendship between a quadriplegic aristocrat and his caregiver.

Last night, Nicole Kidman was up for a Golden Globe for her performance as Sue Brierley in Garth Davis’ “Lion,” the story of an adopted Indian who searches for his lost family as an adult. She’s set to appear in Sofia Coppola’s new film “The Beguiled,” as well as Yorgos Lanthimos’ “The Killing of a Sacred Deer” and John Cameron Mitchell’s “How to Talk to Girls at Parties,” but she’s already in talks to appear in yet another film: an English-language remake of the 2011 French film “The Intouchables.”

Deadline reports that The Weinstein Company is in early talks to secure Kidman and actress Amara Karan (“The Night Of”) to join Bryan Cranston (“Breaking Bad”) and Kevin Hart (“Central Intelligence”) in the remake. The original film was directed by Olivier Nakache & Éric Toledano and followed Philippe (François Cluzet), a quadriplegic aristocrat and his unlikely friendship with Driss (Omar Sy), a caregiver from the projects. In the remake, Cranston and Hart will play the Philippe and Driss characters respectively, and it will be directed by Neil Burger (“Limitless”). Kidman is reported to play the character Yvonne, originally played by Anne Le Ny, while Karan will play Magalie, played by Audrey Fleurot in the original.

“The Intouchables” is available to rent and purchase from iTunes, Amazon and YouTube.

