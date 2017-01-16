‘Night Shift’ Trailer: Viola Davis-Produced Short Starring Tunde Adebimpe Goes Inside Strange World of Night Club Attendants

Documentarian Marshall Tyler's first foray into narrative filmmaking features the TV on the Radio star as its protagonist.

TV on the Radio musician and singer Tunde Adebimpe has long used his many talents to bolster indie film outings, from Joel Hopkins’ “Jump Tomorrow” to Jonathan Demme’s “Rachel Getting Married” and Sebastian Silva’s recent Sundance feature “Nasty Baby,” and he’s poised to return to the festival circuit with Marshall Tyler’s inventive and styling short film “Night Shift.”

In the Sundance premiere, Adebimpe stars as Olly Jeffries, a struggling actor whose need to pay the bills lands him a gig as a bathroom attendant at the swanky Hollywood nightclub The Fix. While Olly never intended for the job to be a permanent thing, he’s found that the work — and the weird solitude it offers — suits him.

“Night Shift” follows Olly over the course of on particularly memorable night in which his old dreams and his new aims come crashing together in some very unexpected ways.

“Night Shift” marks lauded documentary director Tyler’s first foray into narrative filmmaking, and also boasts new music from Tunde and Michael Uzowuru. Tyler perviously worked with Fugees star Pras Michel on the documentary “Skid Row” and later the pair worked on “Paper Dreams: A Tale of Two Piracies” together. Tyler first got his start in the industry working as an assistant and videographer to his mentor, filmmaker Michael Mann.

In his director’s statement, Tyler shared, “I’m intrigued by stories and characters that depict working class people trying to eke out a living the best way they know how. ‘Night Shift’ represents just one aspect of that journey and tells the story of an aimless soul in search of an answer to the question: ‘What are you going to do with your life?'”

The short was executive produced by Viola Davis and Juvee Productions. Of Tyler and his work, Davis commented, “Marshall has such a unique voice and, with JuVee, we’re always looking for ways to support the next wave of up-and-coming artists and filmmakers like him.”

“Night Shift” will have its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival. To find out more about screenings, head on over to its official page.

