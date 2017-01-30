‘Ocean’s 8’ First Official Photo Shows All-Female Cast of Cate Blanchett, Sarah Paulson, Rihanna and More

The "Ocean's Eleven" reboot from Warner Bros. will be released in the summer of 2018.

Warner Bros.’ “Ocean’s 8” doesn’t come out until the summer of 2018, but the studio is already whetting fans’ appetites by releasing the first official image of the all-female cast. The “Ocean’s Eleven” reboot stars Sandra Bullock as Debbie Ocean, Cate Blanchett as Lou, Rihanna as Nine Ball, Mindy Kaling as Amita, Awkwafina as Constance, Helena-Bonham Carter as Rose, Anne Hathaway as Daphne Kluger and Sarah Paulson as Tammy.

Here’s the Facebook post Warner Bros. put up on Monday morning.

Also appearing in the film are Olivia Munn, Dakota Fanning, Matt Damon, Richard Armitage, Katie Holmes, Damian Lewis, James Corden, Kim Kardashian West, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner and Anna Wintour.

“Oceans 8” is being directed by Gary Ross, whose credits include “The Hunger Games” and “Seabiscuit.” Ross wrote the script with Olivia Milch, who wrote the upcoming adaptation of the comic “Queen & Country”. The film is currently in post-production, according to IMDb.

“Ocean’s Eleven” grossed over $450 million worldwide in 2001 and spawned two sequels. The cast included Damon, George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts and Don Cheadle.