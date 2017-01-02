Official Rules for IndieWire’s Project of the Year Contest

SWEEPSTAKES OFFICIAL RULES

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOTING BEGINS AT 11 A.M. (PT) ON February 16th, 2017 AND ENDS AT 11 A.M. (PT) ON February 23rd, 2017 (THE “VOTING PERIOD”).

1. HOW TO VOTE: In order to vote go online to _____________. Voting Limit: one (1) vote per person for the duration of the voting period. ALL VOTES MUST BE RECEIVED BY 11 A.M. (PT) on February 23rd, 2017. No illegible, incomplete, forged or altered votes will be accepted.

Sponsor is not responsible for lost entries. One vote per person.

2. SELECTION OF WINNER: One (1) winner will be determined based on the project receiving the largest number of qualified votes during the Voting Period, as determined by Sponsor, whose decisions are final and binding on all matters relating to the Sweepstakes.

3. PRIZES AND ODDS: One (1) winner will receive the grand prize consisting of the following: one entry into the Tribeca Film Institute (TFI) Network. Odds of winning depend upon the number of eligible entries received. All prize details will be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion and will be final and binding. All prizes will be awarded. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute all or any part of prizes of equal or greater value. No cash equivalent for the prizes will be offered and no other substitution or transfer of prizes permitted. Sponsor responsible only for prize delivery; not responsible for prize utility, quality or otherwise. Taxes and fees, if any, are the responsibility solely of the winner.

4. VOTING ELIGIBILITY: Officers, directors and employees (and their immediate families and members of the same household) of Sponsor and its affiliates, agents, judges and advertising and promotion agencies are not eligible to participate in voting. All federal, state, provincial and local rules and regulations apply. Sponsor will be the official timekeeper for the Sweepstakes and reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify any vote that does not meet the eligibility requirements or otherwise does not comply with these Official Rules.

5. VERIFICATION OF WINNER AND DELIVERY OF PRIZES: The Winner may, in Sponsor’s sole discretion, be required to sign an affidavit of eligibility and both Winner and guest may be required in Sponsor’s sole discretion to sign a liability release and, where permitted, publicity release. Any prize may be awarded to an alternate winner if affidavit/release is not returned within 5 days after date it is sent to the potential winner, if prize notification email or prize is returned as undeliverable or if potential winner fails to respond to prize notification email within 72 hours after confirmation is sent, in which case the originally selected winner shall no longer have any right to the sweepstakes prize.

6. GENERAL: The Sweepstakes is void in Puerto Rico, all U.S. territories and possessions, overseas military installations, as well as outside the United States and where prohibited or restricted by law. These Official Rules and the rights or obligations of Sponsor or any entrants in the Sweepstakes shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of the State of California without regard to conflicts of laws principles thereof. Sponsor is not responsible for: (a) late, lost, stolen, damaged, garbled, incomplete, misaddressed, postage due or misdirected votes, emails or other communications; (b) errors, omissions, interruptions, deletions, defects or delays in operations or transmission of information, in each case whether arising by way of technical or other failures or malfunctions of computer hardware, software, communications devices or transmission lines; (c) data corruption, theft, destruction, unauthorized access to or alteration of votes, loss or otherwise; or (d) electronic communications that are undeliverable as a result of any form of active or passive filtering of any kind or insufficient space in voters or winner’s email account to receive email messages. The use of automated software or computer programs to vote or otherwise participate in this Sweepstakes is prohibited and any individual who uses, attempts to use or Sponsor suspects of using such methods to vote, register, enter or otherwise participate will be disqualified. Sponsor disclaims any liability for damage to any computer system resulting from participation in, or accessing or downloading information in connection with, this Sweepstakes and reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to modify, cancel, terminate or suspend this Sweepstakes if any virus, bug, technical failure, unauthorized human intervention or other cause outside of Sponsor’s control corrupts or affects the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of this Sweepstakes. In the event of any such cancellation, termination or suspension, a notice will be posted and a random drawing will be held from among all eligible, non-suspect entries received prior to such time. Sponsor reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to disqualify any contender for the prize or voter (and all of her/his Sweepstakes votes) from this Sweepstakes or any other promotion conducted now or in the future by Sponsor or any of its affiliates if she/he tampers with the voting process or if her/his fraud or misconduct affects the integrity of this Sweepstakes. Sponsor reserves the right to correct clerical or typographical errors in promotional materials. By participating in this Sweepstakes, each voter accepts the conditions stated in these Official Rules, agrees to be bound by the decisions of the Sponsor and warrants that she/he is eligible to participate in this Sweepstakes as stated herein. By accepting the prize, each winner agrees to release Sponsor and its directors, employees, officers and agents, including without limitation, its advertising and promotion agencies, from any and all liability, loss or damages arising from or in connection with the awarding, receipt and/or use or misuse of prize or participation in any prize-related activity. CAUTION. ANY ATTEMPT BY ANY INDIVIDUAL TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE ANY WEBSITE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THIS SWEEPSTAKES IS A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS. SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES FROM ANY SUCH INDIVIDUAL TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW.

7. ARBITRATION PROVISION: By participating in this Sweepstakes, each entrant (and any minor entrant’s parent or legal guardian) agrees: (i) that any and all disputes the entrant/voter may have with, or claims entrant/voter may have against, the Sponsor, its parent companies, affiliates, subsidiaries and agents relating to, arising out of or connected in any way with (a) the Sweepstakes, (b) the awarding or redemption of any prize, and/or (c) the determination of the scope or applicability of this agreement to arbitrate, will be resolved exclusively by final and binding arbitration administered by JAMS and conducted before three (3) arbitrators in accordance with the rules of JAMS; (ii) this arbitration agreement is made pursuant to a transaction involving interstate commerce, and shall be governed by the Federal Arbitration Act (“FAA”), 9 U.S.C. §§116; (iii) the arbitration shall be held in Los Angeles, California; (iv) the arbitrators’ decision shall be controlled by the terms and conditions of these Official Rules and any of the other agreements referenced herein that the applicable entrant/voter may have entered into in connection with the Sweepstakes; (v) the arbitrator shall apply California law consistent with the FAA and applicable statutes of limitations, and shall honor claims of privilege recognized at law; (vi) there shall be no authority for any claims to be arbitrated on a class or representative basis, arbitration can decide only entrant’s/voter’s and/or Sponsor’s individual claims; the arbitrator may not consolidate or join the claims of other persons or parties who may be similarly situated; (vii) the arbitrator shall not have the power to award punitive damages against the entrant/voter or Sponsor; (viii) in the event that the administrative fees and deposits that must be paid to initiate arbitration against Sponsor exceed $125 USD, and entrant/voter is unable (or not required under the rules of JAMS) to pay any fees and deposits that exceed this amount, Sponsor agrees to pay them and/or forward them on entrant’s/voter’s behalf, subject to ultimate allocation by the arbitrator; (ix) if the entrant/voter is able to demonstrate that the costs of arbitration will be prohibitive as compared to the costs of litigation, Sponsor will pay as much of entrant’s/voter’s filing and hearing fees in connection with the arbitration as the arbitrator deems necessary to prevent the arbitration from being cost prohibitive; and (x) with the exception of subpart (vi) above, if any part of this arbitration provision is deemed to be invalid, unenforceable or illegal, or otherwise conflicts with the rules of JAMS, then the balance of this arbitration provision shall remain in effect and shall be construed in accordance with its terms as if the invalid, unenforceable, illegal or conflicting provision were not contained herein. If, however, subpart (vi) is found to be invalid, unenforceable or illegal, then the entirety of this arbitration provision shall be null and void, and neither entrant/voter nor Sponsor shall be entitled to arbitrate their dispute. For more information on JAMS and/or the rules of JAMS, visit their website atwww.jamsadr.com.

8. SPONSOR: IndieWire Media, LLC, 11175 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90025.

© 2017 Indiewire Media LLC. All rights reserved.