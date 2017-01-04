‘On Your Mark’ Exclusive Clip: Miyazaki-Directed Music Video To Premiere Ahead of ‘Princess Mononoke’ Screenings

The 1995 music video was never released in North America.

Back in December, GKIDS and Fathom Events announced two-night special screenings of Hayao Miyazaki’s film “Princess Mononoke” in honor of its 20th anniversary. Ahead of the film, GKIDS plans to premiere the 1995 music video for Japanese duo Chage & Asaka’s song “On Your Mark,” also directed by Miyazaki. The video has never been released in North America. Watch a exclusive clip from the music video below.

Miyazaki co-founded the widely acclaimed animation studio Studio Ghibli, which has produced films such as “Spirited Away,” voted the fourth best film of the century so far in the BBC film critics poll, “My Neighbor Totoro,” “Howl’s Moving Castle” and most recently “The Tale of the Princess Kaguya.” Miyazaki has won one Oscar for directing “Spirited Away” in 2001 as well an Honorary Oscar in 2015. He recently emerged from retirement to make a short film entitled “Boro the Caterpillar,” set to premiere at the Studio Ghibli museum in Mitaka, Tokyo this summer.

“Princess Mononoke” will play on January 5, on director Hayao Miyazaki’s 76th birthday, at 7 p.m. in dubbed English and on January 9 at 7 p.m. in the original Japanese with English subtitles. Tickets for the “Princess Mononoke” screening can be purchased online at the Fathom Events website or at participating theater box offices.

