‘Orange is the New Black’ Wins SAG Award For Best Ensemble In a Comedy Series

The SAG awards were aired live on TBS.

Tonight at the SAG Awards, “Orange is the New Black” beat out all other comers for the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series. The ensemble cast includes Uzo Aduba, Alan Aisenberg, Danielle Brooks, Blair Brown, Jackie Cruz, Lea DeLaria, Beth Dover, Kimiko Glenn, Annie Golden, Laura Gómez, Diane Guerrero, Michael J. Harney, Brad William Henke, Vicky Jeudy, Julie Lake, Selenis Leyva, Natasha Lyonne, Taryn Manning, James McMenamin, Adrienne C. Moore, Kate Mulgrew, Emma Myles, Matt Peters, Lori Petty, Jessica Pimentel, Dascha Polanco, Laura Prepon, Jolene Purdy, Elizabeth Rodriguez, Nick Sandow, Abigail Savage, Taylor Schilling, Constance Shulman, Dale Soules, Yael Stone, Lin Tucci, and Samira Wiley.

There was some tough competition to be had in this category, with veteran “The Big Bang Theory” having been nominated six times with no wins, and previous winners “Modern Family” (four consecutive wins) and “Orange is the New Black” (two consecutive wins) each getting nods. “Veep” has also been nominated three previous times with no wins, while “Black-ish” was a newcomer to the category.

The Screen Actors Guild Awards were presented Sunday, January 29 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. Presenters included Sophia Bush, Common, Rashida Jones, Alia Shawkat, Steven Yeun, and “Stranger Things” stars Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin and Finn Wolfhard.

