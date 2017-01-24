Full 2017 Oscar Nominations List (Updated Live)

The three films that have had the most success so far this awards season are Damien Chazelle's "La La Land," Barry Jenkins' "Moonlight" and Kenneth Lonergan's "Manchester by the Sea."

The nominations for the 89th Academy Awards are finally here. With so many quality films from 2016 competing for a limited number of slots, Academy voters had many tough decisions to make. The three films that have had the most success so far this awards season are Damien Chazelle’s “La La Land,” Barry Jenkins’ “Moonlight,” and Kenneth Lonergan’s “Manchester by the Sea.”

Take a look at the full list below.

Best Picture

Best Director

Best Actor

Best Actress

Best Supporting Actor

Best Supporting Actress

Best Original Screenplay

Best Adapted Screenplay

Best Foreign Film

Best Documentary Feature

Best Animated Feature

Best Film Editing

Best Song

Best Original Score

Best Digital Effects

Best Cinematography

Best Costume Design

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Best Production Design

Best Sound Editing

Best Sound Mixing

Best Short Film, Live Action

Best Short Film, Animated

Best Documentary Short Subject





The Academy Awards will take place February 26 at the Dolby Theatre at the Hollywood & Highland Center, and broadcast live on ABC at 5:30PM PST / 8:30PM EST.