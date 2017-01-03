Oscars 2017: Listen to Selections from 110 Scores Eligible for This Year’s Academy Award

A total of 145 scores were recently announced as being eligible for this year’s Academy Award, with everything from perceived frontrunner “La La Land” (Justin Hurwitz) and “Jackie” (Mica Levi) to outliers like “Sausage Party” and “Elle.” The final five will be nominated on January 24. In the meantime, avail yourself of this Spotify playlist featuring selections from 110 of the eligible scores — as well as the full list of every eligible score.
READ MORE: Oscar Best Score Contenders: The Inside Story of Creating 5 Diverse Frontrunners
The Abolitionists,” Tim Jones, composer
“Absolutely Fabulous The Movie,” Jake Monaco, composer
“The Accountant,” Mark Isham, composer
“Alice through the Looking Glass,” Danny Elfman, composer
“Allied,” Alan Silvestri, composer
“Almost Christmas,” John Paesano, composer
“American Pastoral,” Alexandre Desplat, composer
“The Angry Birds Movie,” Heitor Pereira, composer
“Anthropoid,” Robin Foster, composer
“Armenia, My Love,” Silvia Leonetti, composer
“Assassin’s Creed,” Jed Kurzel, composer
“Autumn Lights,” Hugi Gudmundsson and Hjörtur Ingvi Jóhannsson, composers
“The BFG,” John Williams, composer
“Believe,” Michael Reola, composer
“Ben-Hur,” Marco Beltrami and Buck Sanders, composers
“Bilal,” Atli Ӧrvarsson, composer
“Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk,” Mychael Danna and Jeff Danna, composers
“The Birth of a Nation,” Henry Jackman, composer
“Bleed for This,” Julia Holter, composer
“The Boss,” Christopher Lennertz, composer
“Bridget Jones’s Baby,” Craig Armstrong, composer
“The Bronze,” Andrew Feltenstein and John Nau, composers
“Captain America: Civil War,” Henry Jackman, composer
“The Charnel House,” Todd Haberman, composer
“The Choice,” Marcelo Zarvos, composer
“Collateral Beauty,” Theodore Shapiro, composer
“The Conjuring 2,” Joseph Bishara, composer
“Criminal,” Bryan Tyler and Keith Power, composers
“Deadpool,” Tom Holkenborg, composer
“Deepwater Horizon,” Steve Jablonsky, composer
“Denial,” Howard Shore, composer
“Doctor Strange,” Michael Giacchino, composer
“The Dressmaker,” David Hirschfelder, composer
“Eddie the Eagle,” Matthew Margeson, composer
“The Edge of Seventeen,” Atli Ӧrvarsson, composer
“Elle,” Anne Dudley, composer
“Eye in the Sky,” Paul Hepker and Mark Kilian, composers
“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” James Newton Howard, composer
“Fences,” Marcelo Zarvos, composer
“Finding Dory,” Thomas Newman, composer
“The First Monday in May,” Ian Hultquist and Sofia Hultquist, composers
“Florence Foster Jenkins,” Alexandre Desplat, composer
“Floyd Norman: An Animated Life,” Ryan Shore, composer
“The Founder,” Carter Burwell, composer
“Free State of Jones,” Nicholas Britell, composer
“Ghostbusters,” Theodore Shapiro, composer
“The Girl on the Train,” Danny Elfman, composer
“Gleason,” Dan Romer and Saul Simon MacWilliams, composers
“Gold,” Daniel Pemberton, composer
“Greater,” Stephen Raynor-Endelman, composer
“Hacksaw Ridge,” Rupert Gregson-Williams, composer
“Hail, Caesar!,” Carter Burwell, composer
“The Handmaiden,” Cho Young-wuk, composer
“Hands of Stone,” Angelo Milli, composer
“Hell or High Water,” Nick Cave and Warren Ellis, composers
“Hidden Figures,” Pharrell Williams and Benjamin Wallfisch, composers
“High-Rise,” Clint Mansell, composer
“How to Be Single,” Fil Eisler, composer
“Hunt for the Wilderpeople,” Lukasz Buda and Samuel Scott, composers
“The Huntsman: Winter’s War,” James Newton Howard, composer
“Ice Age: Collision Course,” John Debney, composer
“Independence Day: Resurgence,” Thomas Wander and Harald Kloser, composers
“Indignation,” Jay Wadley, composer
“The Invitation,” Theodore Shapiro, composer
“Ithaca,” John Mellencamp, composer
“Jack Reacher: Never Go Back,” Henry Jackman, composer
“Jackie,” Mica Levi, composer
“Julieta,” Alberto Iglesias, composer
“The Jungle Book,” John Debney, composer
“Keeping Up with the Joneses,” Jake Monaco, composer
“Kicks,” Brian Reitzell, composer
“Krisha,” Brian McOmber, composer
“Kubo and the Two Strings,” Dario Marianelli, composer
“La La Land,” Justin Hurwitz, composer
“Land of Mine,” Sune Martin, composer
“Landfill Harmonic,” Michael A. Levine, composer
“The Legend of Ben Hall,” Ronnie Minder, composer
“The Legend of Tarzan,” Rupert Gregson-Williams, composer
“Life, Animated,” Dylan Stark and T. Griffin, composers
“The Light between Oceans,” Alexandre Desplat, composer
“Lights Out,” Benjamin Wallfisch, composer
“Lion,” Dustin O’Halloran and Hauschka, composers
“The Little Prince,” Hans Zimmer and Richard Harvey, composers
“Live by Night,” Harry Gregson-Williams, composer
“Loving,” David Wingo, composer
“Maggie’s Plan,” Michael Rohatyn, composer
“Me before You,” Craig Armstrong, composer
“The Meddler,” Jonathan Sadoff, composer
“Midnight Special,” David Wingo, composer
“Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates,” Jeff Cardoni, composer
“Miracles from Heaven,” Carlo Siliotto, composer
“Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children,” Mike Higham and Matthew Margeson, composers
“Miss Sloane,” Max Richter, composer
“Mr. Church,” Mark Isham, composer
“Moana,” Mark Mancina, composer
“Money Monster,” Dominic Lewis, composer
“The Monkey King 2,” Christopher Young, composer
“A Monster Calls,” Fernando Velázquez, composer
“Moonlight,” Nicholas Britell, composer
“Morgan,” Max Richter, composer
“My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2,” Christopher Lennertz, composer
“The Neon Demon,” Cliff Martinez, composer
“The Nice Guys,” John Ottman, composer
“No Letting Go,” Alain Mayrand, composer
“Nocturnal Animals,” Abel Korzeniowski, composer
“Now You See Me 2,” Brian Tyler, composer
“O.J.: Made in America,” Gary Lionelli, composer
“Off the Rails,” Steve Gernes and Duncan Thum, composers
“The Other Side of the Door,” Joseph Bishara, composer
“The Ottoman Lieutenant,” Geoff Zanelli, composer
“Ouija: Origin of Evil,” Taylor Stewart and John Andrew Grush, composers
“Our Kind of Traitor,” Marcelo Zarvos, composer
“Passengers,” Thomas Newman, composer
“Paterson,” Carter Logan and Jim Jarmusch, composers
“Patriots Day,” Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, composers
“Pelé: Birth of a Legend,” A. R. Rahman, composer
“Pete’s Dragon,” Daniel Hart, composer
“Po,” Burt Bacharach, composer
“Queen of Katwe,” Alex Heffes, composer
“Race,” Rachel Portman, composer
“The Red Turtle,” Laurent Perez Del Mar, composer
“Ride Along 2,” Christopher Lennertz, composer
“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” Michael Giacchino, composer
“Sausage Party,” Alan Menken and Christopher Lennertz, composers
“The Secret Life of Pets,” Alexandre Desplat, composer
“Silicon Cowboys,” Ian Hultquist, composer
“Sing,” Joby Talbot, composer
“Snowtime!,” Eloi Painchaud and Jorane, composers
“Southside with You,” Stephen James Taylor, composer
“Star Trek Beyond,” Michael Giacchino, composer
“Storks,” Mychael Danna and Jeff Danna, composers
“Suicide Squad,” Steven Price, composer
“Sully,” Christian Jacob, composer
“Swiss Army Man,” Andy Hull and Robert McDowell, composers
“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows,” Steve Jablonsky, composer
“10 Cloverfield Lane,” Bear McCreary, composer
“10 Days in a Madhouse,” Jamie Hall, composer
“13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi,” Lorne Balfe, composer
“Trolls,” Christophe Beck, composer
“20th Century Women,” Roger Neill, composer
“Warcraft,” Ramin Djawadi, composer
“Whiskey Tango Foxtrot,” Nick Urata, composer
“X-Men: Apocalypse,” John Ottman, composer
“Zoolander 2,” Theodore Shapiro, composer
“Zootopia,” Michael Giacchino, composer
Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.