Oscars 2017: Listen to the Songs and Scores Nominated for This Year’s Academy Awards

"La La Land," "Moonlight," and Justin Timberlake's "Can't Stop the Feeling" are among the nominees.

The full list of Oscar nominations for the 89th Academy Awards were unveiled on Tuesday morning, with “La La Land” topping the list with 14 nominations. The Damien Chazelle musical fared well in the music department, earning two nomination in the Best Original Song category for “City of Stars” and “Audition (The Fools Who Dream).” The Justin Hurwitz-composed soundtrack was also nominated in the Best Original Score category.

A total of 91 songs and 145 scores had been eligible for this year’s awards ceremony, with five ultimately nominated in each category. The winners will be announced at the 2017 Oscars, taking place on February 26 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The ceremony, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will broadcast live on ABC at 5:30 p.m. PST / 8:30 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, avail yourself of this Spotify playlist featuring selections of the Best Song and Best Score categories — as well as the full list of nominees.

Best Original Song

“How Far I’ll Go,” “Moana”

“City of Stars,” “La La Land”

“Audition (The Fools Who Dream),” “La La Land”

“Can’t Stop the Feeling!” “Trolls”

“The Empty Chair,” “Jim: The James Foley Story”

Best Original Score

“La La Land,” Justin Hurwitz

“Moonlight,” Nicholas Britell

“Lion,” Dustin O’Halloran and Hauschka

“Jackie,” Mica Levi

“Passengers,” Thomas Newman

