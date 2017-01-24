Oscars 2017: Meryl Streep, Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling and More React To Being Nominated

"La La Land" led the pack with a record-tying 14 nominations.

This morning, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the nominations for the 2017 Oscars set to take place on February 26 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Damien Chazelle’s “La La Land” led the pack with 14 nominations, tying the record previously set by “All About Eve” and “Titanic,” followed by “Arrival” and “Moonlight” with eight nominations. After the nominations were announced, many stars reacted to the honor through statements and tweets. Here are some below.

Emma Stone on receiving a Best Actress nomination for “La La Land”: “What a morning. I am so grateful for this honor and I’m so happy to share this feeling with my ‘La La Land’ family. The greatest part of life is connecting with people, and I love the deeply talented, kind and passionate people I was lucky enough to work with on this movie. I’m also overjoyed that the movie has connected with audiences in the way it has, and that it’s hopefully bringing a kick in their step to those who watch it. This is beyond any of our wildest imaginings and we can’t wait to celebrate together.”

Ryan Gosling on his Best Actor nomination for “La La Land”: “I’m very grateful to the Academy for recognizing my work in ‘La La Land.’ It was a true collaboration, so to see everyone else’s wonderful work on the film acknowledged so generously makes it even more special.”

“La La Land” Director Damien Chazelle on nabbing 14 nominations: “The one thing I can say without sounding like a stuttering maniac is this means that so many people who came together to make this movie for me have been recognized, and that just means the world to me. I got to see firsthand how much work and inventiveness and sleepless nights they brought to this movie. I’m filled with gratitude.”

Viola Davis for Best Supporting Actress for “Fences”: “Thank you to the Academy for recognizing this extraordinary, important film and my work in it. Thank you Denzel for being at the helm!”

Michael Shannon for Best Supporting Actor Nominee for “Nocturnal Animals”: “I am thrilled! Loved making this film. I would work with Tom [Ford] anytime, anywhere. Jake [Gyllenhaal] and Aaron [Taylor-Johnson] and Karl [Glusman] made it easy for me. Nice to get some good news in the midst of all the carnage, so to speak.”

Dev Patel for Best Supporting Actor for “Lion”: “OK, so I just received a call to say that I’ve been nominated for an Academy Award…To be totally honest, the news hasn’t made it’s way into my brain yet, but I’m looking at these beautiful smiling faces around me…Faces of the ones I love. And I feel an overwhelming sense of gratitude. What makes this moment so much more poignant is that I’m in India right now. This enthralling country holds such a deep place in my heart, and it is where Saroo’s journey was born. This film would be nothing without Garth Davis. Without his love, commitment and vision this Lion wouldn’t have been able to roar. To that extent I want to share this incredible feeling with Luke, Grieg, Jenny Kent, Iain, Angie, Emile, Sunny, Nicole, David, Rooney, Divian, Priyanka, the Brierley family as well as the Weinstein Co team. ‘Lion’ reaffirms the message that love is not dictated by the color of your skin, not by race, gender, sexuality, social status, or origin. It is a message I am proud to be spreading during these uncertain times. This will forever be one of the most memorable experiences of my life.”

Naomie Harris for Best Supporting Actress for “Moonlight”: “‘Moonlight’ is touching many hearts at a time when people are seeking compassion and connection in the world. I am incredibly grateful to the Academy for recognizing my part of this story as well as my fellow ‘Moonlight’ family. It has truly been an honor to share Barry Jenkins’ and Tarell McCraney’s beautiful journey.”

Ava DuVernay on Best Documentary For “The 13th”:

Thanx to @TheAcademy for amplifying injustices of mass criminalization in @13THFilm. Love to our fellow nominees. xo pic.twitter.com/R8Zy7015IH — Ava DuVernay (@ava) January 24, 2017

Barry Jenkins for Best Director for “Moonlight”:

Just turned my phone on here in Amsterdam. It’s ummmmmm… yeah. Oh my. So much love, overwhelmed. Literally and figuratively — Barry Jenkins (@BandryBarry) January 24, 2017

Kenneth Lonergan for Best Director for “Manchester by the Sea”: “I’m really overwhelmed. Thank you, Academy members. Thank you and congratulations, wonderful, wonderful cast, producers and crew. It’s such an honor to be counted alongside our fellow nominees and all the really extraordinary movies that came out this year. We tried to make a movie about people standing by each other no matter what; thank you to everyone who let us try, and to everyone out there trying to tell the truth about what it is to be a human being.”

Mel Gibson for Best Director for “Hacksaw Ridge”: “What could be more exciting than listening to the nominations being announced while holding my newborn son! This is a truly wonderful honor. I’m especially happy for Andrew Garfield, our producers Bill Mechanic and David Permut, our editor John Gilbert and our incredible sound teams. The Academy’s recognition of our film is a testament to every single person who worked on ‘Hacksaw Ridge,’ and to every soldier who made the sacrifices they made to fight for their country, including Desmond Doss.”

Nicholas Britell for Best Score for “Moonlight”: “This is totally unreal — I am so incredibly humbled by this nomination. Working with director Barry Jenkins was such a phenomenal experience – congrats to Barry and the whole ‘Moonlight’ team! Every composer dreams of the opportunity to collaborate with a film team as wonderful, hardworking, and talented as this. When I first read the screenplay to ‘Moonlight,’ I was so moved by its feeling of poetry and its profound beauty. In writing the music, I was able to explore so many sonic possibilities with Barry — everything from large violin concerto-like textures to low rumbling bass suites. Scoring ‘Moonlight’ was an unforgettable artistic experience, and I am so truly honored to have been a part of this amazing film.”

Lin-Manuel Miranda for Best Original Song for “How Far I’ll Go” from “Moana”: “Thank you to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences — thank you so much for this honor. I spent a good chunk of my childhood memorizing Billy Crystal’s musical Oscar monologues, so this is insane. Seeing ‘The Little Mermaid’ changed my life at 9-years-old, so to work with its directors Ron Clements and John Musker on ‘Moana’ has been a dream come true. I share this humbling honor with them, my Moana songwriting partners Opetaia Foa’i and Mark Mancina, and the entire Disney family. Congratulations to all this morning’s incredible nominees. And future congratulations to the kids watching the telecast this year, singing along with their favorite songs, performing epic private concerts for the mirror with a comb or a toothbrush microphone. You’re next.”

