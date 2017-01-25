Oscars 2017 Poll: What Are Your Academy Award Predictions?

The nominations are in! Now it's time to cast your vote for who will win the 89th Academy Awards.

The nominations for the 89th Academy Awards have been revealed, and while the pain from some of the worst snubs will last a lifetime (we’ll never get over Amy Adams being shut out for “Arrival”), it’s time to focus on the end game of the 2016-17 Oscar season.

READ MORE: Oscar Analysis: ‘La La Land’ Will Win Best Picture, Unless Anti-Trump Voters Let ‘Moonlight’ Shine

“La La Land” leads all films this year with a record-tying 14 nominations, and while it would seem to be the unstoppable frontrunner for Best Picture, “Moonlight” will appeal to certain Oscar voters and still has chance to take the top prize. You can read all of IndieWire’s predictions and in-depth analysis of every category here.

Oscar voters have the next four weeks to pick their favorites and cast their votes, and now so do you. Through February 19, IndieWire readers can make their personal Oscar predictions in the poll below. We’ll be rolling out results in the week building up to movie’s biggest night.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.