‘Outlander’ Wins People’s Choice Award For Favorite TV Show

Hosted by Joel McHale, the 2017 PCAs took place on Wednesday, January 18.

“Outlander” took home the prize for Favorite TV Show at the 2017 People’s Choice Awards, beating out a variety of cable, broadcast and streaming shows.

The Starz series, set to debut its third season in April, follows the story of Claire Randall, a married combat nurse from 1945 who is mysteriously swept back in time to 1743, where she is immediately thrown into an unknown world where her life is threatened.

The drama, starring Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe, and was renewed for a fourth season in June of last year.

READ MORE: ‘Finding Dory’ Wins People’s Choice Award For Favorite Movie

Also nominated in the Favorite TV Show category were “The Big Bang Theory,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Stranger Things” and “The Walking Dead.”

Last year’s prize went to “The Big Bang Theory,” who beat out “Game of Thrones,” “Grey’s Anatomy” and “The Walking Dead,” among others.

The 43rd People’s Choice Awards were hosted Wednesday, January 18 by Joel McHale at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The annual ceremony is voted by the fans and celebrates viewers’ favorites in movies, music, television and digital.

Click here for the full list of winners.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here