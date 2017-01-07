‘The Walking Dead’ Cast and Crew Will Kick Off This Spring’s PaleyFest 2017

The annual event, which also includes nights dedicated to HBO's "Westworld," NBC's "This Is Us" and FX's "American Horror Story: Roanoke," takes place March 17 to 26.

“The Walking Dead” returns to The Paley Center for Media this March to kick off this year’s annual PaleyFest Los Angeles fan event.

The cast and creative team behind “Walking Dead” will hit the Dolby Theatre stage in Hollywood on March 17. Paley Fest continues through March 26.

Other shows included in the lineup include freshman dramas “This Is Us” (March 18) and “Westworld” (March 25). Other events include panels featuring the cast members of the CW’s “Arrow,” “The Flash,” “Supergirl” and “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” (March 18); ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy” (March 19); CBS’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” (March 21); CBS’ “The Late Late Show with James Corden” (March 21); BBC America’s “Orphan Black” (March 23); Fox’s “Bob’s Burgers” (March 24); and Freeform’s “Pretty Little Liars” (March 25).

This year’s PaleyFest will end on March 26 with two panels: One celebrating the 100th episode of ABC’s “Scandal,” followed that evening by FX’s “American Horror Story: Roanoke.”

“For 34 years PaleyFest has grown in size, presence and prestige – solidifying its spot on the Los Angeles cultural and popular landscape,” said Maureen J. Reidy, President & CEO of The Paley Center for Media. “We are so proud to present this incredible PaleyFest 2017 lineup as the centerpiece in our year-round Paley Center programming. This year’s festival brings together fans and introduces new audiences to the stars and creators of television’s most talked about and popular shows.”

