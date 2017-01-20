Park City Women’s March: What to Know If You’re Attending the Event During Sundance’s First Weekend

The march will take place along Park City's Main Street on the same day as other Women's Marches around the country.

Tomorrow morning the most buzzed-about event during the Sundance Film Festival will be the long-planned anti-Donald Trump march on Park City’s Main Street. The event is not associated with the festival, but will be heavily attended by fest attendees who want to make their voices heard.

If you’re attending the march and its subsequent rally, we’ve gathered up everything you’d feasibly want to know to make your experience a productive, safe, and inspiring one. Check out our tips and information below.

When and Where

The march is scheduled to take place Saturday, January 21 from 9:00AM to 11:00AM. The march will start at 9:00AM at 220 Main Street (the Wasatch Brew Pub parking lot). A post-march rally will take place at 626 Swede Alley in the Flagpole Parking lot.

Host and Attendees

Chelsea Handler is expected to lead the protest on Park City’s Main Street, the mountain town’s primary thoroughfare and a traditional hub of the festival. Handler is also a member of the march’s organizing committee and is expected to also serve as host of a post-march rally.

The march’s organizers are expecting a number of attendees and speakers, including Aisha Tyler, Connie Britton, Mary McCormack, Dolores Huerta, Benjamin Bratt, Laurie David, Jessica Williams, Maria Bello, Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski, Park City Youth Mayor Maya Levine, and Muslim Public Affairs Council’s Sue Obeidi.

Social Media and Text Alerts

Organizers are asking that attendees and supporters spread the word about the event on Twitter and share photos/videos on Instagram using this hashtag: #marchonmain

Interested in making posters? They’ve also offered up this collection of logos and graphics for inspiration. Please note, per the organizers, attendees CANNOT have wooden sticks on signs. Instead, they are encouraging marchers to use cardboard boxes and double layer, or use an empty wrapping paper/paper towel roll reinforced with duct tape.

Park City has also set up a text messaging system for the march. To opt in, text MARCHONMAIN to 888777 for updates on transit, traffic and road closures.

Volunteers

After an initial and very successful call for volunteers, the organizers report they no longer need of extra help.

Donations

The march’s organizers are looking for help paying for various items (security, staging sound, portapotties, and parking) and have set up a GoFundMe page.

Attire

The organizers are suggesting that everyone wear purple, pink or white beanies/hats “to indicate unity and togetherness.” And, as it is Park City, dressing warmly and in layers is always recommended. The current forecast is for snow.

Parking and Transportation

The march is aiming to involve the minimum amount of extra cars in order to mitigate further stress on Main St. and old town Park City, and has provided information on parking and transportation on its GoFundMe page, including satellite parking options and ADA parking picks.

Safety

The Women’s March on Main and its other sister marches recommend a number of safety measures for all attendees, including ideas for staying connected to your group, being aware and responsive to your surroundings, being calm in a crowd and sticking together. Check out more tips at the EventBrite page, including those specific to Park City.

Other Events

The event will roll out on the same day as the long-planned Women’s March on Washington, D.C., set to kick off on Saturday morning at the nation’s capitol. That event’s own Facebook page has over 204,000 users noting their attendance, with an estimated 100,000 locked to attend.

The Women’s March on Main in Park City is one of over 350 sister marches being planned in all 50 states and in 20 countries around the world.

Further Information

For more information, you can check out the Park City march’s Facebook event page or the official website for all of the planned Women’s Marches. The EventBrite page is also packed with information.

This year’s Sundance Film Festival runs January 18-29 in Park City, Utah.