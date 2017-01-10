‘Passenger’ Exclusive Short Film: A Prologue to The Queer Road Drama ‘Retake’ — Watch

The short expands on the life of a hustler working the streets of San Francisco.

What if you could bring an old memory to life and relive your past? The new queer road drama “Retake” explores that concept in depth as it chronicles the relationship between a businessman and a hustler who playacts a long lost lover. In the film, Jonathan (Tuc Watkins) flies into San Francisco and hires a young hustler (Devon Graye) to accompany him on a road trip to the Grand Canyon, but with one catch: he must role-play as someone named “Brandon.” Though “Brandon” soon comes to realize he’s recreating someone from Jonathan’s past, he soon feels a strange connection with his client and begins to shed his own identity to play the part. Watch an exclusive prologue short film “Passenger” that explores the backstory of the hustler character as he works the streets of San Francisco.

The film is written and directed by Nick Corporon. He previously directed four short films “Lonely Man,” “Last Call,” “Empire” and “Barbie Boy.” “Retake” is his first feature film.

“I wrote the movie after having just turned 30,” says Corporon, “and it was weighing on me a bit, the idea of getting older. I had some great life experiences, but I didn’t recognize any of them in the moment. I was always trying to get happy. In the film, Jonathan says, ‘I was always waiting for that happiness to start, and I missed it.’ All of this sadness, loneliness, and pining adds up to what I wanted to explore in the film – a realistic look at relationships past and present.”

“Retake” was released On Demand on January 3 and received a theatrical release in Los Angeles on January 6. It is now available on VOD and DVD, courtesy of Breaking Glass Pictures.

