‘Patriots Day’ Soundtrack: Stream Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross’ Moody, Ominous Score

Today, Peter Berg’s latest ripped-from-the-headlines thriller “Patriots Day” enters wide release today, January 13. The film follows the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing and the subsequent terrorist manhunt. It stars Mark Wahlberg (“Boogie Nights”), John Goodman (“Barton Fink”), J.K. Simmons (“Burn After Reading”), Vincent Curatola (“The Sopranos”), Michelle Monaghan (“True Detective”) and more. Ahead of the film, stream the film’s soundtrack featuring a moody, ominous score composed by duo Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross. Listen to it below, courtesy of Spotify.

This is Reznor and Ross’ fifth film score collaboration. They first collaborated on David Fincher’s 2010 film “The Social Network,” about the founding of Facebook and the subsequent lawsuits that arose in its aftermath. The two won the Oscar for Best Original Score that same year. They later scored the following two Fincher films “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” and “Gone Girl.” They also scored Fisher Stevens’ climate change documentary “Before the Flood” earlier this year.

“Patriots Day” is Berg’s ninth feature film and second released this year. His last film “Deepwater Horizon,” about the 2010 Deepwater Horizon explosion and oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico, also starred Mark Wahlberg. He has also directed “The Rundown,” “Friday Night Lights” and “Hancock.”

“Patriots Day” is currently in theaters everywhere.

