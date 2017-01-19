People’s Choice Awards 2017: Complete Winners List

Hosted by Joel McHale, the 2017 People’s Choice Awards are airing live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
The star-studded ceremony, voted by the fans, celebrates viewers’ favorites in movies, music, television and digital. This year, “Captain America: Civil War” leads the movie nominations with a total of seven and “Grey’s Anatomy” tops the TV categories with five noms.
Check out the full list of nominees — and winners in bold — below.
MOVIES
FAVORITE MOVIE
“Captain America: Civil War”
“Deadpool”
“Finding Dory”
“Suicide Squad”
“Zootopia”
FAVORITE MOVIE ACTOR
Kevin Hart
Robert Downey Jr.
Ryan Reynolds
Tom Hanks
Will Smith
FAVORITE MOVIE ACTRESS
Anna Kendrick
Jennifer Lawrence
Margot Robbie
Melissa McCarthy
Scarlett Johansson
FAVORITE ACTION MOVIE
“Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice”
“Captain America: Civil War”
“Deadpool”
“Suicide Squad”
“X-Men: Apocalypse”
FAVORITE COMEDIC MOVIE
“Bad Moms”
“Central Intelligence”
“Ghostbusters”
“How to Be Single”
“Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising”
FAVORITE DRAMATIC MOVIE
“Deepwater Horizon”
“Me Before You”
“Miracles From Heaven”
“Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children”
“Sully”
FAVORITE FAMILY MOVIE
“Alice Through the Looking Glass”
“Finding Dory”
“The Jungle Book”
“The Secret Life of Pets”
“Zootopia”
FAVORITE THRILLER MOVIE
“The Conjuring 2”
“The Girl on the Train”
“Nerve”
“The Purge: Election Year”
“The Shallows”
FAVORITE MOVIE ICON
Denzel Washington
Johnny Depp
Samuel L. Jackson
Tom Cruise
Tom Hanks
FAVORITE ACTION MOVIE ACTOR
Chris Evans
Liam Hemsworth
Robert Downey Jr.
Ryan Reynolds
Will Smith
FAVORITE ACTION MOVIE ACTRESS
Jennifer Lawrence
Margot Robbie
Scarlett Johansson
Shailene Woodley
Zoe Saldana
FAVORITE ANIMATED MOVIE VOICE
Bill Murray/“ The Jungle Book”
Ellen DeGeneres/ ” Finding Dory”
Ginnifer Goodwin/” Zootopia”
Jason Bateman/” Zootopia”
Kevin Hart/” The Secret Life of Pets”
FAVORITE COMEDIC MOVIE ACTOR
Chris Hemsworth
Dwayne Johnson
Kevin Hart – WINNER
Ryan Gosling
Zac Efron
FAVORITE COMEDIC MOVIE ACTRESS
Anna Kendrick
Kristen Bell
Kristen Wiig
Melissa McCarthy
Rebel Wilson
FAVORITE DRAMATIC MOVIE ACTOR
Ben Affleck
Chris Pine
George Clooney
Mark Wahlberg
Tom Hanks
FAVORITE DRAMATIC MOVIE ACTRESS
Amy Adams
Blake Lively – WINNER
Emily Blunt
Julia Roberts
Meryl Streep
TV
FAVORITE TV SHOW
“The Big Bang Theory”
“Grey’s Anatomy”
“Outlander”
“Stranger Things”
“The Walking Dead”
FAVORITE NETWORK TV COMEDY
“The Big Bang Theory”
“Black-ish”
“Jane the Virgin”
“Modern Family”
“New Girl”
FAVORITE NETWORK TV DRAMA
“Chicago Fire”
“Empire”
“Grey’s Anatomy” – WINNER
“How to Get Away With Murder”
“Quantico”
FAVORITE CABLE TV COMEDY
“Atlanta”
“Baby Daddy”
“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”
“Real Husbands of Hollywood”
“Younger”
FAVORITE CABLE TV DRAMA
“The Americans”
“Bates Motel”
“Mr. Robot”
“Pretty Little Liars”
“Queen Sugar”
FAVORITE TV CRIME DRAMA
“The Blacklist”
“Criminal Minds”
“Law & Order: SVU”
“Lucifer”
“NCIS”
FAVORITE PREMIUM DRAMA SERIES
“Homeland”
“House of Cards”
“Narcos”
“Orange is the New Black”
“Power”
FAVORITE PREMIUM COMEDY SERIES
“Fuller House” – WINNER
“The Mindy Project”
“Shameless”
“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”
“Veep”
FAVORITE NETWORK SCI-FI/FANTASY TV SHOW
“Arrow”
“The Flash”
“Once Upon a Time”
“Supernatural”
“The Vampire Diaries”
FAVORITE CABLE SCI-FI/FANTASY TV SHOW
“American Horror Story”
“Orphan Black”
“Shadowhunters”
“Teen Wolf”
“The Walking Dead”
FAVORITE PREMIUM SCI-FI/FANTASY SERIES
“Game of Thrones”
“Marvel’s Luke Cage”
“Outlander”
“Stranger Things”
“Westworld”
FAVORITE COMEDIC TV ACTOR
Andy Samberg
Anthony Anderson
Jim Parsons
Matthew Perry
Tim Allen
FAVORITE COMEDIC TV ACTRESS
Anna Faris
Gina Rodriguez
Kaley Cuoco
Sofia Vergara
Zooey Deschanel
FAVORITE DRAMATIC TV ACTOR
Jesse Williams
Justin Chambers
Scott Foley
Taylor Kinney
Terrence Howard
FAVORITE DRAMATIC TV ACTRESS
Ellen Pompeo
Kerry Washington
Priyanka Chopra
Taraji P. Henson
Viola Davis
FAVORITE CABLE TV ACTOR
Adam Devine
Freddie Highmore
Kevin Hart
Rami Malek
Zach Galifianakis
FAVORITE CABLE TV ACTRESS
Ashley Benson
Hilary Duff
Keri Russell
Lucy Hale
Vera Farmiga
FAVORITE TV CRIME DRAMA ACTOR
Chris O’Donnell
Donnie Wahlberg
LL Cool J
Mark Harmon
Tom Selleck
FAVORITE TV CRIME DRAMA ACTRESS
Jennifer Lopez – WINNER
Lucy Liu
Mariska Hargitay
Pauley Perrette
Sophia Bush
FAVORITE PREMIUM SERIES ACTOR
Aziz Ansari
Dwayne Johnson – WINNER
Joshua Jackson
Kevin Spacey
Nick Jonas
FAVORITE PREMIUM SERIES ACTRESS
Claire Danes
Jane Fonda
Julia Louis Dreyfus
Sarah Jessica Parker
Taylor Schilling
FAVORITE SCI-FI/FANTASY TV ACTOR
Andrew Lincoln
Ian Somerhalder
Jensen Ackles
Sam Heughan
Tyler Posey
FAVORITE SCI-FI/FANTASY TV ACTRESS
Caitriona Balfe
Emilia Clarke
Jennifer Morrison
Lauren Cohan
Millie Bobby Brown
FAVORITE COMPETITION TV SHOW
“America’s Got Talent”
“American Ninja Warrior”
“Dancing With the Stars”
“Masterchef”
“The Voice”
FAVORITE DAYTIME TV HOST
Dr. Phil
Ellen DeGeneres
Kelly Ripa
Rachael Ray
Steve Harvey
FAVORITE DAYTIME TV HOSTING TEAM
“The Chew”
“Good Morning America”
“The Talk”
“Today”
“The View”
FAVORITE LATE NIGHT TALK SHOW HOST
Conan O’Brien
James Corden
Jimmy Fallon
Jimmy Kimmel
Stephen Colbert
FAVORITE ANIMATED TV SHOW
“American Dad!”
“Bob’s Burgers”
“Family Guy”
“The Simpsons”
“South Park”
FAVORITE ACTOR IN A NEW TV SERIES
Damon Wayans
Kevin James
Kiefer Sutherland
Matt LeBlanc
Milo Ventimiglia
FAVORITE ACTRESS IN A NEW TV SERIES
Jordana Brewster
Kristen Bell
Mandy Moore
Minnie Driver
Piper Perabo
FAVORITE NEW TV COMEDY
“American Housewife”
“The Good Place”
“The Great Indoors”
“Kevin Can Wait”
“Man with a Plan”
“Son of Zorn”
“Speechless”
FAVORITE NEW TV DRAMA
“Bull”
“Conviction”
“Designated Survivor”
“The Exorcist”
“Frequency”
“Lethal Weapon”
“MacGyver”
“No Tomorrow”
“Notorious”
“Pitch”
“Pure Genius”
“This Is Us”
“Timeless”
MUSIC
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST
Blake Shelton
Drake
Justin Timberlake – WINNER
Shawn Mendes
The Weeknd
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST
Adele
Ariana Grande
Beyonce
Britney Spears
Rihanna
FAVORITE GROUP
The Chainsmokers
Coldplay
Fifth Harmony
Panic! at the Disco
Twenty One Pilots
FAVORITE BREAKOUT ARTIST
Alessia Cara
The Chainsmokers
DNCE
Niall Horan
Zayn
FAVORITE MALE COUNTRY ARTIST
Blake Shelton
Keith Urban
Luke Bryan
Sam Hunt
Tim McGraw
FAVORITE FEMALE COUNTRY ARTIST
Carrie Underwood
Dolly Parton
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Reba McEntire
FAVORITE COUNTRY GROUP
The Band Perry
Florida Georgia Line
Little Big Town
Lonestar
Zac Brown Band
FAVORITE POP ARTIST
Adele
Ariana Grande
Britney Spears
Justin Timberlake
Sia
FAVORITE HIP-HOP ARTIST
DJ Khaled
G-Eazy – WINNER
Kanye West
Kendrick Lamar
Wiz Khalifa
FAVORITE R&B ARTIST
Beyonce
Drake
Rihanna
Usher
The Weeknd
FAVORITE ALBUM
“ANTI” / Rihanna
“Dangerous Woman” / Ariana Grande
“If I’m Honest” / Blake Shelton
“Lemonade” / Beyonce
“Views” / Drake
FAVORITE SONG
“Can’t Stop the Feeling” / Justin Timberlake – WINNER
“No” / Meghan Trainor
“One Dance” / Drake feat. Kyla and Wizkid
“Pillowtalk” / Zayn
“Work” / Rihanna feat. Drake
DIGITAL
FAVORITE SOCIAL MEDIA CELEBRITY
Britney Spears
Kim Kardashian
Lady Gaga
Shakira
Stephen Amell
FAVORITE SOCIAL MEDIA STAR
Baby Ariel
Cameron Dallas – WINNER
Jacob Sartorius
Liza Koshy
Nash Grier
FAVORITE YOUTUBE STAR
Lilly Singh – WINNER
Miranda Sings
PewDiePie
Shane Dawson
Tyler Oakley
FAVORITE COMEDIC COLLABORATION
Conan O’Brien‘s Ride Along with Ice Cube and Kevin Hart
Ellen DeGeneres and Britney Spears’ Mall Mischief
James Corden’s “Carpool Karaoke” with Adele
“Lip Sync Battle” with Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum
“Saturday Night Live” with Alec Baldwin and Kate McKinnon
