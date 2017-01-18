‘Personal Shopper’ Exclusive Poster: Kristen Stewart Is Haunted in Olivier Assayas’ Psychological Thriller

The film has its world premiere at last year’s Cannes Film Festival where it competed for the Palme d’Or.

Kristen Stewart’s psychological thriller, “Personal Shopper,” will soon make its way to US theaters. Reuniting with her “Cloud of Sils Maria” helmer Oliver Assayas, the film follows Stewart as a young woman living in Paris whose brother dies from a heart problem. Before his death, they made an oath that whomever died first would send the other a sign from beyond the grave.

IndieWire has an exclusive first look at the new poster for the paranormal drama, which features the actress in a glamorous silver, sequined dress.

READ MORE: ‘Personal Shopper’ Trailer: Kristen Stewart and Olivier Assayas Put An Art House Spin On The Paranormal

The film has its world premiere at last year’s Cannes Film Festival where it competed for the Palme d’Or and earned both applause and boos. At the festival, Assayas also took home the Best Director Award, an honor he shared with Cristian Mungiu for his film “Graduation.”

In his review, IndieWire Chief Film Critic Eric Kohn wrote, “This is a measured, richly ambiguous work about the subjective process of grief — masquerading as a ghost story — that experiments with the minutiae of film language as only a master of the medium can do.”

The film is more than just a ghost story, as Assayas is known to always have something more introspective up his sleeve.

IFC Films will release “Personal Shopper” in theaters on March 10. Check out the exclusive new poster below:

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here