‘Pet Fooled’ Exclusive Clip: A Documentary on the Inner Workings of the Commercial Pet Food Industry

The film investigates the dangers of pet food and how the industry has gone largely unchallenged.

Many pet owners don’t quite understand the consequences of what they feed their dogs and how the commercial pet food industry is pumping their products full of unhealthy chemicals. The new documentary “Pet Fooled” investigates the inner-workings of the pet food industry and their multi-conglomerate owners. With the help of high profile veterinarians Dr. Barbara Royal and Dr. Karen Becker, the film explores all facets of an industry that has largely gone unchallenged. Watch an exclusive clip from the film below which explores how dog food went from being packed in metal cans to paper bags because of WWII and the modern processing of kibble.

The film is directed by Kohl Harrington. He previously directed the documentary “A Broken System,” about capital punishment in America and the various actors behind the scenes of the death penalty system. He also was an associate producer on the documentary “Brave Miss World,” about Israeli beauty queen Linor Abargil’s quest to speak out against sexual violence, and worked on the visual effects on Martin Scorsese’s “Hugo” and the disaster film “2012.”

“Pet Fooled” is available for rent and purchase on iTunes, Amazon and Vimeo. It’s also available on DVD from Target and Best Buy, courtesy of Gravitas Ventures.

