Pixar Video Reveals Hidden Easter Eggs and How All of Their Movies Are Connected

The clip shows Nemo making a cameo in "Monsters Inc," Riley from "Inside Out" in "Finding Dory" and many other fun connections.

For years many Disney-Pixar fans have noticed familiar characters making cameos in other Pixar movies. A previous fan theory states that every Pixar film exits in the same universe, and now that theory is somewhat confirmed in a new Disney video shared on Toy Story’s official Facebook.

The clip reveals how various Pixar movies like “WALL-E,” “Toy Story,” and “Cars,” among others, are connected and reveals exactly where you can see the hidden Easter eggs. The video begins by spotlighting a little girl in “Finding Dory” who happens to be Riley from “Inside Out.”

The video also shows how Arlo from “The Good Dinosaur” and Dory can be seen in “Monster’s Inc.” Sully also makes a cameo in “Brave” and Lotso from “Toy Story 3” appears in “Up!” There are also signs and car parts that show up in “Ratatouille” and “WALL-E” and many other moments you may have missed.

Check out the video below to see all the references. We can’t wait to see who we spot in “Cars 3,” out June 16.

