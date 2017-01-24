‘Portlandia’ Season 7 Exclusive: Fred Armisen Makes Things Uncomfortable for Carrie Brownstein and Judy Greer

This short preview from this week’s upcoming episode contains a hilariously crude dinner conversation.

“Portlandia” is currently in the midst of its seventh season, and in an upcoming episode, Fred Armisen and Chloe Brownstein reprise their roles of (now retired) feminist bookshop owners Cadance and Toni. The clip shows the two characters on a double date with their respective partners, and Candace seems intent on making the dinner as awkward as possible for Toni and guest star Judy Greer.

The clip starts innocently enough, as Candace recounts a story to Greer where he and Toni shared a can of black olives during a flight. However, things take a grotesque turn when Candace describes just exactly how Toni reacted (physically) to the olives. It’s safe to say that everyone at the table probably lost their appetite.

“This is something that, like, bonds us,” Candace claims.

Candace and Toni have become some of Armisen and Brownstein’s most popular recurring characters in the Emmy-winning “Portlandia,” and as the show approaches its apparent end in Season 8, fans are sure to be happy to see what happens to the hilarious duo.

You can catch the episode on IFC this Thursday, Jan. 26 at 10 p.m.

