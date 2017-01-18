‘Portlandia’ Season 7 Clip: Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein Kick off the Men’s Film Festival

The preview is from the upcoming episode “Friend Replacement,” airing February 9.

Season 7 of “Portlandia” kicked off earlier this month, with Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein returning to entertain audiences with a wide variety of characters. Among their new personas are mens’ rights activists Drew (Armisen) and Andy (Brownstein).

Viewers were first introduced to the two men in the music video “What About Men?” which was released back in October.

In a new satirical clip for the upcoming episode “Friend Replacement,” airing February 9, Drew and Andy host the first ever Men’s Film Festival and take movie suggestions from the marginalized males in the crowd. Naturally, the films chosen have to be directed by a man.

READ MORE: ‘Portlandia’ Season 7 Clip: Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein Mock Men’s Right Activists

“We’re in a crisis you guys. I’m sure you know that,” says Andy in the preview, with Drew adding, “We have to preserve films made by men. A lot of them are just on VHS tapes.”

Mentioned in the clip is the work of “Carrie” helmer Brian De Palma and “Point Break” director Kathryn Bigelow. The activists also point out how Arnold Schwarzenegger’s character in “Terminator” is an “unrealistic expectation for men” and how male filmmakers need to be celebrated.

“We’re just saying that there’s a lot, so many, female film directors, right?” says Andy. “We’re just here to celebrate a couple of guys that are out there.”

READ MORE: ‘Portlandia’ to End in 2018: IFC Renews Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein’s Sketch Comedy for Season 8, But That’s It

The sketch comedy show was recently renewed for an eighth and final season during IFC’s TCA presentation last week. The final season is set to air in 2018.

New episodes of “Portlandia” Season 7 debut Thursdays at 10 p.m. Check out the clip below.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.