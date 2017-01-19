‘Power Rangers’ Trailer: Bryan Cranston Meets The Team and Tells Them It’s Morphin’ Time

The reboot arrives 24 years after the original TV series first aired.

In August, 1993, the live-action superhero children’s TV series “Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers” began airing on Fox Kids and introduced a generation of kids to the adventures of a special team of teenagers, aided by their mentor Zordon, who are tasked to save and protect the world. The original series produced two feature films and a host of video games, but 24 years after the original series first debuted, Lionsgate has a reboot and re-imagining of the original series set for release this year, starring Bryan Cranston, Elizabeth Banks and a young cast of new Rangers. Watch the new trailer below.

In the trailer, the five teenagers accidentally stumble upon their superhuman powers and are provided guidance by Cranston’s Zordon. Soon, they’re tasked to fight Rita Repulsa (Banks), an alien invader and enemy to the Rangers. “This is your destiny. This is your time,” says Zordon to the group. The five rangers are played by Dacre Montgomery (“Stranger Things”), Naomi Scott (“Lemonade Mouth”), RJ Cyler (“Me and Earl and the Dying Girl”), Becky G (“Empire”) and Ludi Lin (“Monster Hunt”).

The film is directed by Dean Israelite, best known for his feature-length debut “Project Almanac.” The screenplay was written by John Gatins, who received a Best Original Screenplay Oscar nomination for Robert Zemeckis’ “Flight,” from a story conceived by screenwriting teams Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless (“Gods of Egypt”) and Kieran and Michele Mulroney (“Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows”).

“Power Rangers” will hit theaters nationwide on March 24, courtesy of Lionsgate.

