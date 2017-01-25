Rachel Weisz is a Saucy Minx in New Trailer for Daphne du Maurier Adaptation ‘My Cousin Rachel’

Weisz bewitches Josh Claflin in the first trailer for the forthcoming period drama from the director of "Le Week-End."

Rachel Weisz and Josh Claflin court disgrace (and each other) in the first trailer for Roger Michell’s “My Cousin Rachel,” an adaptation of the 1951 novel by Daphne du Maurier, most famous for penning “Rebecca” and “The Birds.” A lesser known work, the last time “My Cousin Rachel” made it to the big screen was in 1952, starring Olivia de Havilland and Richard Burton.

The novel centers around a young man named Philip (Claflin) as he plots against his mysterious and beautiful cousin, Rachel Ashley (Weisz), whom he suspects of poisoning his guardian. Philip falls under the beautiful Rachel’s spell, losing his resolve as his infatuation grows — and maybe even endangering his own life in the process.

The trailer shows Philip peering at Rachel from around corners and sneaking up on her in a dimly lit manor house, a delicate tea cup shaking nervously underneath her fingertips. Rounding out the cast is Holiday Grainger (“The Borgias”), who taunts Philip slyly: “How easy it must be for a woman like your cousin Rachel to twist you around her little finger,” says a faceless woman. “You know nothing about Rachel,” he replies.

“You;re completely infatuated with her. You realize you could lose everything,” a refreshingly suited up Iain Glen (“Game of Thrones”) tells him. A breathy cover of Chris Isaak’s song “Wicked Game” underscores the dialogue, as well as the lush colors of the grand British countryside.

Fox Searchlight will release “My Cousin Rachel” in the U.K. on June 9th, and in the U.S. July 14th. Check out the trailer below.

